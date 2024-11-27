Rumble Resources Announces Western Queen Project Partnership

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited is set to collaborate with Bain Global Resources and MEGA Resources to develop the Western Queen Gold Project through a joint venture, focusing on open pit mining. The partnership aims to generate early cashflow by utilizing the services of MEGA, which will cover up to $25 million in costs, with a profit-sharing model between Rumble and Bain post-recovery of initial investments. Negotiations for definitive agreements are ongoing, with expectations to finalize by February 2025.

