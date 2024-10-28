News & Insights

Rumble Resources Announces Key AGM and Resolutions

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Peter Venn. The meeting will also address the approval for the issuance of equity securities and the ratification of prior share issues related to acquisitions and placements.

