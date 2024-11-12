Rumble options imply 13.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Rumble (RUM) is normal with calls leading puts 7:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.9%, or 98c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.3%.

