Rumble Inc. Schedules Release of Q1 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Rumble Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Rumble Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 8, 2025. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with a live webcast and replay available on its Investor Relations website. Rumble is focused on providing a high-growth video-sharing platform and cloud services, aiming to restore a free and open internet. For further information, inquiries can be directed to the company's representative.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.



Hosting a conference call to discuss financial results, providing stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly with company leadership.



Positioning as a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, highlighting the company's potential for future expansion and innovation.



Emphasis on the mission to restore the internet to its roots, which may resonate well with users seeking independent and open platforms.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any forward-looking guidance or expectations, which may indicate a lack of clarity on future performance and could lead to investor concerns.

FAQ

When will Rumble release its financial results?

Rumble will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025.

What time is the Rumble conference call?

The conference call will take place on May 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access Rumble's earnings release materials?

The earnings release materials will be available on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

What is Rumble's mission?

Rumble aims to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at Rumble?

For investor inquiries, contact Shannon Devine at MZ Group via email at investors@rumble.com or call 203-741-8811.

$RUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 01/16.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MILNES sold 24,978,210 shares for an estimated $187,336,575

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 12,495,013 shares for an estimated $93,503,679 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAVLOVSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,991,283 shares for an estimated $74,934,622 .

. BRANDON ALEXANDROFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,872,259 shares for an estimated $66,541,942 .

. WOJCIECH HLIBOWICKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,913,967 shares for an estimated $51,854,752 .

. CLAUDIO RAMOLO (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,269,731 shares for an estimated $47,022,982 .

. TYLER HUGHES (Chief Operating Officer) sold 312,727 shares for an estimated $2,345,452

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LONGBOAT KEY, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available



here



and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at



investors.rumble.com



.







ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:



corp.rumble.com



.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Shannon Devine





MZ Group, MZ North America





203-741-8811







investors@rumble.com







Source: Rumble Inc.







