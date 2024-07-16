RUMBLE INC (RUM) Stock Jumps 20.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Rumble Inc. RUM shares rallied 20.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.17. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Rumble is benefiting from the successful launch of Rumble Cloud and Rumble Studio, strategic partnerships, and growth in creator adoption and advertising revenues.



This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $19.88 million, down 20.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For RUMBLE INC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RUM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

RUMBLE INC is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $1.95. REKR has returned 32.9% in the past month.

For Rekor Systems , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.13. This represents a change of +27.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Rekor Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rumble Inc. (RUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.