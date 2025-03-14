Rumble Inc. to Host Live Stream Post-Earnings Call with CEO Chris Pavlovski and Matt Kohrs on March 25, 2025

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski will host a liveearnings calland subsequent interview on March 25, 2025.

Rumble Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ending December 31, 2024, on March 25, 2025, prior to market opening. A conference call will be held on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with access to a live webcast and replay available on Rumble's Investor Relations website. Following theearnings call Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski will participate in a live interview with Matt Kohrs, which will be streamed on Kohrs' Rumble channel, allowing viewers to submit questions. Additionally, Rumble management will attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference from March 16-18, 2025, and participate in a fireside chat on March 17 at 1:00 p.m. PT. Rumble aims to provide an independent video platform and cloud services, with a focus on restoring an open internet.

Potential Positives

Rumble will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and full year, demonstrating transparency and accountability to investors.

Chris Pavlovski will engage directly with the audience during a live-streamed interview, potentially enhancing investor relations and public interest.

Participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference highlights Rumble's commitment to engaging with investors and the broader market.

Potential Negatives

Rumble's decision to hold a postearnings callinterview with a specific influencer may limit the perception of impartiality during financial disclosure, potentially raising concerns among investors about the professionalism and seriousness of the company's investor relations approach.



The fact that the earnings release and subsequent conference call occur in March 2025, several months after the end of the fiscal year, may lead to investor uncertainty regarding the timeliness of financial reporting.



While promoting a "high-growth" narrative, the press release lacks specific financial metrics or performance indicators which could lead to skepticism among investors about the company's actual growth and financial health.

FAQ

When will Rumble release its fiscal results for 2024?

Rumble will release its fiscal results on March 25, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the Rumbleearnings call

Theearnings callcan be accessed through Rumble's Investor Relations website or directly via their live webcast.

Who will interview Chris Pavlovski after theearnings call

Chris Pavlovski will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs following theearnings call

What is the date and time of the Rumble fireside chat?

The Rumble fireside chat is scheduled for March 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PT.

What is Rumble's mission?

Rumble's mission is to restore an independent and free internet by creating an open platform.

$RUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 01/16.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MILNES sold 24,978,210 shares for an estimated $187,336,575

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,577,513 shares for an estimated $93,931,579 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAVLOVSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,991,283 shares for an estimated $74,934,622 .

. BRANDON ALEXANDROFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,872,259 shares for an estimated $66,541,942 .

. WOJCIECH HLIBOWICKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,913,967 shares for an estimated $51,854,752 .

. CLAUDIO RAMOLO (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,269,731 shares for an estimated $47,022,982 .

. TYLER HUGHES (Chief Operating Officer) sold 312,727 shares for an estimated $2,345,452

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Post-Earnings Call Live Stream with Matt Kohrs







LONGBOAT KEY, FL, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 before market open on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available



here



and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at



investors.rumble.com



.





Following theearnings call Chris Pavlovski, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at



rumble.com/MattKohrs



using Rumble’s streaming platform, Rumble Studio. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream.







Upcoming Investor Conference







Rumble management will attend the 37



th



Annual ROTH Conference which will be held March 16-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA and participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. PT. The fireside chat will be available in the Company Events section of Rumble's Investor Relations website at



investors.rumble.com



.







ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:



corp.rumble.com



.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Shannon Devine





MZ Group, MZ North America





203-741-8811







investors@rumble.com







Source: Rumble Inc.







