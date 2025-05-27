Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski to Interview Donald Trump Jr. at Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski will interview Donald Trump Jr. at Bitcoin 2025, discussing Bitcoin, free speech, and Rumble's partnership.

Rumble, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, has announced that its founder and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, will conduct a live interview with Donald Trump Jr. during the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. The discussion, titled "Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech," will be streamed on May 27, 2025. Rumble is also serving as a 3 Block sponsor for the event and plans to have a significant live-streaming presence with various creators producing content on-site. Pavlovski highlighted the alignment of Rumble's values with those of Bitcoin, emphasizing decentralization and freedom. Rumble aims to restore a free and open internet while adopting a Bitcoin treasury strategy to support its growth.

Potential Positives

Rumble's founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski will interview Donald Trump Jr. at a prominent Bitcoin 2025 conference, enhancing Rumble's visibility and industry relevance.

The company's participation as a 3 Block sponsor at the Bitcoin 2025 conference highlights its commitment to engaging with the cryptocurrency community and promoting free speech.

Rumble's adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy signifies a forward-looking approach that aligns with its mission and could attract like-minded users and investors.

The live-streaming presence of many creators at the conference will showcase Rumble's platform and potentially draw in new content creators and audiences.

Potential Negatives

Association with Donald Trump Jr. could alienate potential users and partners who may not align with the political viewpoints of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Reinforcing a Bitcoin strategy may expose the company to market volatility associated with cryptocurrencies, which could be concerning for investors looking for stability.

Being a sponsor at a highly politicized event like Bitcoin 2025 may lead to negative public perception and brand image challenges for Rumble.

FAQ

What is the main topic of the Rumble event at Bitcoin 2025?

The event features an interview with Donald Trump Jr. discussing "Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech."

Who will interview Donald Trump Jr. at the conference?

The interview will be conducted by Rumble's founder and CEO, Chris Pavlovski.

When and where is the Bitcoin 2025 conference taking place?

The conference is on May 27, 2025, at The Venetian Las Vegas, starting at 4:30 p.m. PT.

What is Rumble's role in the Bitcoin 2025 conference?

Rumble is a 3 Block sponsor and will have a significant live-streaming presence at the event.

Why is Rumble involved with Bitcoin?

Rumble aligns with Bitcoin's values of decentralization and freedom, adopting a growth-oriented Bitcoin treasury strategy.

$RUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 01/16.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MILNES sold 24,978,210 shares for an estimated $187,336,575

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,380,013 shares for an estimated $92,832,129 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAVLOVSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,991,283 shares for an estimated $74,934,622 .

. BRANDON ALEXANDROFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,872,259 shares for an estimated $66,541,942 .

. WOJCIECH HLIBOWICKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,913,967 shares for an estimated $51,854,752 .

. CLAUDIO RAMOLO (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,269,731 shares for an estimated $47,022,982 .

. TYLER HUGHES (Chief Operating Officer) sold 312,727 shares for an estimated $2,345,452

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, NV, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (



NASDAQ:RUM



), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that its founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski will interview Donald Trump Jr., host of Triggered, a Rumble exclusive podcast and board member of Trump Media & Technology Group (



NASDAQ: DJT



), live on stage at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. The conversation is titled “Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech,” and will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. PT from the Nakamoto Stage at The Venetian Las Vegas.





Rumble also announced a partnership role with Bitcoin 2025, serving as a 3 Block sponsor of the conference. Rumble will have a significant live-streaming presence at the event with many creators producing their content on-site.





“Bitcoin represents decentralization and freedom, just like Rumble, which is why this is such an obvious and great pairing,” Pavlovski said. “At Rumble, we’ve adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy because it's growth-oriented and forward-looking—one of many reasons it’s important that Rumble be involved with Bitcoin 2025.”





You can watch the fireside chat and the Bitcoin 2025 Conference



here



.







ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:



corp.rumble.com



.





Contact:



press@rumble.com



.





###



