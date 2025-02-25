Rumble Celebrates U.S. Court Ruling Declaring Brazilian Censorship Orders Invalid

Rumble celebrates a U.S. court ruling rejecting Brazilian censorship orders, affirming free speech and legal sovereignty in America.

Quiver AI Summary

Rumble, a video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced a significant legal victory following a U.S. federal court ruling that Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's censorship orders lack legal validity in the United States. The court determined that these orders were not properly served as required by U.S. or international law, which means Rumble and associated entities are not obligated to comply with them. Rumble welcomed the ruling as a reinforcement of free speech and digital sovereignty, emphasizing that foreign governments cannot impose censorship on American companies. The company declared its commitment to fighting for free speech and indicated readiness to take further legal action if attempts are made to enforce these orders in the U.S.

Potential Positives

The federal court ruling affirms Rumble's position on free speech, reinforcing the company's commitment to protecting digital sovereignty against foreign censorship.

This legal victory enhances Rumble's reputation as a defender of free speech, potentially attracting more users and partners who value these principles.

The ruling highlights the legal limitations of foreign judicial powers over American companies, promoting a favorable operating environment for Rumble and similar entities.

This case establishes a precedent that may deter foreign governments from attempting to impose similar censorship tactics in the future, benefiting Rumble's long-term strategy.

Potential Negatives

Rumble's press release highlights a legal battle against foreign judicial orders, which may indicate ongoing international tensions and scrutiny that could affect the company's global operations.

The emphasis on defending against foreign censorship suggests that Rumble might be facing challenges related to governance and content moderation that could impact user trust and platform stability.

The need for a court ruling to confirm the unenforceability of foreign censorship orders could raise concerns about Rumble’s compliance mechanisms and legal strategies moving forward.

FAQ

What recent ruling did Rumble celebrate?

Rumble celebrated a U.S. court ruling that Brazilian censorship orders have no legal force in the United States.

What does the court's decision mean for Rumble and Trump Media?

The ruling confirms that Rumble and Trump Media are not obligated to comply with Moraes's unlawful censorship demands.

How did the court rule on Moraes's orders?

The court stated that Moraes’s censorship orders were not properly served and are invalid under U.S. law.

What does this ruling imply for free speech?

This ruling is a strong affirmation of free speech and opposes foreign interference in U.S. digital platforms.

What is Rumble's mission?

Rumble aims to restore the internet by creating a free and open infrastructure for video sharing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 01/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MILNES sold 24,978,210 shares for an estimated $187,336,575

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 12,687,513 shares for an estimated $94,535,204 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAVLOVSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,991,283 shares for an estimated $74,934,622 .

. BRANDON ALEXANDROFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,872,259 shares for an estimated $66,541,942 .

. WOJCIECH HLIBOWICKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,913,967 shares for an estimated $51,854,752 .

. CLAUDIO RAMOLO (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,269,731 shares for an estimated $47,022,982 .

. TYLER HUGHES (Chief Operating Officer) sold 312,727 shares for an estimated $2,345,452

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (



NASDAQ:RUM



), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today celebrated a ruling from a U.S. federal court that censorship orders from Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes have no legal force in the United States.





Rumble released the following statement:





“Today, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida confirmed what we have argued from the very beginning: Justice Alexandre de Moraes’s censorship orders have no legal force in the United States. This ruling is a complete victory for free speech, digital sovereignty, and the right of American companies to operate without foreign judicial interference.





“The court explicitly ruled that Moraes’s directives were never properly served under U.S. or international law, stating that they were not delivered through the Hague Convention, the U.S.-Brazil Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), or any other valid legal mechanism. This means that Rumble and Trump Media are under no obligation to comply with these unlawful censorship demands, and no U.S. entity is required to enforce them.





“The court further made clear that if anyone attempts to enforce these illegal orders on U.S. soil, it stands ready to intervene to protect American companies and free speech. The ruling sends a strong message to foreign governments that they cannot bypass U.S. law to impose censorship on American platforms.





“This case was never just about Rumble or Trump Media—it was about stopping foreign judges from trying to silence speech in America. Today’s ruling confirms that Moraes’s authoritarian censorship campaign has no place in the United States, and his overreach will not stand.





“Rumble and Trump Media will continue to fight for free speech, and today’s ruling is a major victory in that battle.”





Media Contact





Tim Murtaugh







tim.murtaugh@rumble.com







*





The following is attributable to Rumble’s U.S. counsel:





“The court’s decision today denied the TRO for being unnecessary because it determined that Moraes’s orders are invalid and unenforceable in the United States. Therefore, there is no need to restrain invalid orders. Of course, if Moraes takes any steps to try to enforce his illegal orders on U.S. soil, we can return to the judge to grant a TRO.”





Martin De Luca & Matthew Schwartz, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP





Media Contact:





Victoria Scordato







vscordato@bsfllp.com









ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:



corp.rumble.com



.





Contact:



press@rumble.com







###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.