Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 15,203 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 54 points to 159.59%. 12/6 weekly 9 calls and Dec-24 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on March 26th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.