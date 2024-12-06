Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 15,203 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 54 points to 159.59%. 12/6 weekly 9 calls and Dec-24 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on March 26th.

