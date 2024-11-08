Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 8,992 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 95.37%. Jan-25 5 calls and Jan-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.