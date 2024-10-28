Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 10,787 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 119.81%. 11/1 weekly 6 calls and 11/1 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on November 11th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.