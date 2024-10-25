Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 4,395 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 102.01%. Jan-26 4 puts and 11/8 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.49. Earnings are expected on November 11th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.