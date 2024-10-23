Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 9,080 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 119.04%. Jan-26 4 puts and 10/25 weekly 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on November 11th.

