Rumble call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rumble (RUM) with 8,740 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 111.56%. 10/25 weekly 6 calls and 11/8 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on November 11th.
