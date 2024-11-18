News & Insights

Rumble Appoints Jerry Naumoff to Board and Audit Committee

November 18, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Rumble ( (RUM) ) has provided an update.

Rumble Inc. has appointed Jerry Naumoff as an independent director to its Board, effective immediately, and he will also serve on the Audit Committee. With no prior arrangements influencing his selection, Naumoff will be part of the standard non-employee director compensation program, reflecting transparency and independence in governance, important factors for investors in the stock market.

