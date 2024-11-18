Rumble Appoints Jerry Naumoff to Board and Audit Committee

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Rumble ( (RUM) ) has provided an update.

Rumble Inc. has appointed Jerry Naumoff as an independent director to its Board, effective immediately, and he will also serve on the Audit Committee. With no prior arrangements influencing his selection, Naumoff will be part of the standard non-employee director compensation program, reflecting transparency and independence in governance, important factors for investors in the stock market.

Learn more about RUM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.