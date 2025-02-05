Rumble Announces Results of Tender Offer for Class A Common Stock, Accepting 70 Million Shares at $7.50 Each

Rumble completed a tender offer, purchasing 70 million shares at $7.50 each, totaling $525 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Rumble announced the completion of its tender offer to buy back up to 70 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $7.50 per share, amounting to a total of $525 million. The tender offer, which expired on February 4, 2025, attracted 70,061,168 validly tendered shares. Rumble accepted the shares on a pro-rata basis, prioritizing odd lots for full acceptance. This tender offer was part of a previously announced agreement with Tether Investments Limited. Existing stockholders, including certain executive officers and directors, tendered the bulk of the shares. The company encourages stockholders with questions to contact their information agent, Georgeson LLC.

Potential Positives

Rumble successfully executed a tender offer to purchase 70,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, demonstrating strong shareholder support and management commitment to returning capital to investors.

The tender offer was oversubscribed, with 70,061,168 shares validly tendered, indicating positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company's prospects.

The completion of this tender offer at a purchase price of $7.50 per share reflects a strategic move to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

This action aligns with Rumble's previously announced Transaction Agreement with Tether Investments Limited, suggesting progress on strategic partnerships and future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The tender offer resulted in a pro-rata acceptance of shares, indicating a potential lack of confidence among shareholders, as more shares were tendered than anticipated.

Significant participation in the tender offer by executive officers and directors could raise concerns regarding insider trading and governance practices, potentially affecting shareholder trust.

The press release highlights numerous risks related to the company's operations and future performance, suggesting potential vulnerabilities that could deter investors.

FAQ

What were the final results of Rumble's recent tender offer?

Rumble accepted for purchase 70,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $7.50 per share, totaling $525 million.

How many shares were tendered in Rumble's offer?

There were 70,061,168 shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer.

What is the proration factor for the tender offer?

The proration factor for the tender offer was 0.9991284 after considering priority for odd lots.

Which investment firm managed Rumble's tender offer?

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was the dealer manager for Rumble's tender offer.

Who can stockholders contact for more information about the tender offer?

Stockholders can contact Georgeson LLC at (833) 880-2584 or email RumbleOffer@Georgeson.com for inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 337,488 shares for an estimated $1,910,017.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONGBOAT KEY, Fla, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 70,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), at a purchase price of $7.50 per share, in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, representing an aggregate purchase price of $525 million. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 4, 2025.





Based on the final count by the depositary for the tender offer, 70,061,168 shares of common stock were validly and successfully tendered and not properly withdrawn.





Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, Rumble has accepted for purchase 70,000,000 shares of common stock on a pro-rata basis, except for tenders of odd lots, which will be accepted in full, for a total cost of $525 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. The proration factor for the tender offer, after giving effect to the priority of the odd lots, was 0.9991284. The depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase and will return all other shares tendered and not purchased.





The tender offer was undertaken pursuant to the terms of the previously announced Transaction Agreement between Rumble and Tether Investments Limited, dated December 20, 2024. Of the 70,061,168 shares of common stock that were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, 70,000,000 shares were tendered by certain existing stockholders of Rumble, including certain executive officers and directors of Rumble (or affiliates thereof), who had entered into separate tender and support agreements with the Company on December 20, 2024, pursuant to which such supporting stockholders agreed, among other things, to tender a minimum of 70,000,000 shares in the tender offer on the same terms and conditions as other stockholders of the Company, including with respect to the purchase price of $7.50 per share and the applicable proration provisions.





Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, Georgeson LLC, at (833) 880-2584 (toll free) or by email at



RumbleOffer@Georgeson.com



. The dealer manager for the tender offer was Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.







ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, statements regarding our expectations or beliefs regarding our proposed transaction with Tether. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "targets," "expects," "endeavors," "forecasts," "well underway," "could," "will," "may," "future," "likely," "on track to deliver," "on a trajectory," "continues to," "looks forward to," "is primed to," "plans," "projects," "assumes," "should" or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include uncertainties as to the timing of the transactions; uncertainties as to the percentage of shares of Rumble stock tendered, and the resulting proration factor, in the offer; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transactions may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that we may be unable to derive additional benefits from the relationship with Tether, including increased advertising revenue, cloud revenue, and expansion into cryptocurrency payments; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the transactions may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; risks inherent with our increasing affiliation with crypto assets, including volatility; as well as regulatory and reputational risks; the risks of implementing a new treasury diversification strategy; our ability to grow and manage future growth profitably over time, maintain relationships with customers, compete within our industry and retain key employees; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; our recent and rapid growth may not be indicative of future performance; we may not continue to grow or maintain our active user base, and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; risks relating to our ability to attract new advertisers, or the potential loss of existing advertisers or the reduction of or failure by existing advertisers to maintain or increase their advertising budgets; Rumble Cloud, our recently launched cloud services business, may not achieve success and, as a result, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected; negative media campaigns may adversely impact our financial performance, results of operations, and relationships with our business partners, including content creators and advertisers; spam activity, including inauthentic and fraudulent user activity, if undetected, may contribute, from time to time, to some amount of overstatement of our performance indicators; we collect, store, and process large amounts of user video content and personal information of our users and subscribers and, if our security measures are breached, our sites and applications may be perceived as not being secure, traffic and advertisers may curtail or stop viewing our content or using our services, our business and operating results could be harmed, and we could face governmental investigations and legal claims from users and subscribers; we may fail to comply with applicable privacy laws; we are subject to cybersecurity risks and interruptions or failures in our information technology systems and, notwithstanding our efforts to enhance our protection from such risks, a cyber incident could occur and result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; we may be found to have infringed on the intellectual property of others, which could expose us to substantial losses or restrict our operations; we may face liability for hosting a variety of tortious or unlawful materials uploaded by third parties, notwithstanding the liability protections of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996; we may face negative publicity for removing, or declining to remove, certain content, regardless of whether such content violated any law; paid endorsements by our content creators may expose us to regulatory risk, liability, and compliance costs, and, as a result, may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; our traffic growth, engagement, and monetization depend upon effective operation within and compatibility with operating systems, networks, devices, web browsers and standards, including mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; our business depends on continued and unimpeded access to our content and services on the internet and, if we or those who engage with our content experience disruptions in internet service, or if internet service providers are able to block, degrade or charge for access to our content and services, we could incur additional expenses and the loss of traffic and advertisers; we face significant market competition, and if we are unable to compete effectively with our competitors for traffic and advertising spend, our business and operating results could be harmed; we rely on data from third parties to calculate certain of our performance metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; changes to our existing content and services could fail to attract traffic and advertisers or fail to generate revenue; we derive the majority of our revenue from advertising and the failure to attract new advertisers, the loss of existing advertisers, or the reduction of or failure by existing advertisers to maintain or increase their advertising budgets would adversely affect our business; we depend on third-party vendors, including internet service providers, advertising networks, and data centers, to provide core services; hosting and delivery costs may increase unexpectedly; we have offered and intend to continue to offer incentives, including economic incentives, to content creators to join our platform, and these arrangements may involve fixed payment obligations that are not contingent on actual revenue or performance metrics generated by the applicable content creator but rather are based on our modeled financial projections for that creator, which if not satisfied may adversely impact our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity; we may be unable to develop or maintain effective internal controls; potential diversion of management's attention and consumption of resources as a result of acquisitions of other companies and success in integrating and otherwise achieving the benefits of recent and potential acquisitions; we may fail to maintain adequate operational and financial resources or raise additional capital or generate sufficient cash flows; changes in tax rates, changes in tax treatment of companies engaged in e-commerce, the adoption of new tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities may adversely impact our financial results; compliance obligations imposed by new privacy laws, laws regulating social media platforms and online speech in certain jurisdictions in which we operate, or industry practices may adversely affect our business; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Rumble on Social Media Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (investors.rumble.com), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as a means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: the @rumblevideo X (formerly Twitter) account (x.com/rumblevideo), the @gamingonrumble X (formerly Twitter) account (x.com/gamingonrumble), the @rumble TRUTH Social account (truthsocial.com/@rumble), the @chrispavlovski X (formerly Twitter) account (x.com/chrispavlovski), and the @chris TRUTH Social account (truthsocial.com/@chris), which Chris Pavlovski, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, also uses as a means for personal communications and observations. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.





For investor inquiries, please contact:







Rumble IR







Shannon Devine





MZ Group, MZ North America





203-741-8811









rumble@mzgroup.us











Rumble PR











press@rumble.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.