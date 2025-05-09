$RUM stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RUM stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $56,070,597 of trading volume.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RUM:

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MILNES sold 24,978,210 shares for an estimated $187,336,575

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,380,013 shares for an estimated $92,832,129 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAVLOVSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,991,283 shares for an estimated $74,934,622 .

. BRANDON ALEXANDROFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,872,259 shares for an estimated $66,541,942 .

. WOJCIECH HLIBOWICKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,913,967 shares for an estimated $51,854,752 .

. CLAUDIO RAMOLO (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,269,731 shares for an estimated $47,022,982 .

. TYLER HUGHES (Chief Operating Officer) sold 312,727 shares for an estimated $2,345,452

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 01/16.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.