RUM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.72, changing hands as low as $9.65 per share. Rumble Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.81 per share, with $17.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.75.

