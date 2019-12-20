Ruling on Ryanair bid to delay COO's easyJet move set for Dec. 23
DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Irish High Court will rule on Monday Dec. 23 on whether Ryanair RYA.I can prevent its operations chief Peter Bellew from joining arch-rival easyJet EZJ.L until 2021, a court official said on Friday.
Ryanair has argued that Bellew possesses information of competitive value and that he is bound by a non-compete clause.
Former Malaysia Airlines boss Bellew denies he is subject to the clause and plans to start working with the British airline at the start of 2020 after completing a six-month notice period.
The verdict had been due on Friday, but was delayed, the official said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans)
((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Trump called Boeing CEO to inquire about 737 MAX production halt -sources
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Axsome Therapeutics, Western Digital, PG&E
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Boeing, Wave Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, Home Depot, Talos Energy