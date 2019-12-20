Ruling on Ryanair bid to delay COO's easyJet move set for Dec. 23

Companies

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Irish High Court will rule on Monday Dec. 23 on whether Ryanair RYA.I can prevent its operations chief Peter Bellew from joining arch-rival easyJet EZJ.L until 2021, a court official said on Friday.

Ryanair has argued that Bellew possesses information of competitive value and that he is bound by a non-compete clause.

Former Malaysia Airlines boss Bellew denies he is subject to the clause and plans to start working with the British airline at the start of 2020 after completing a six-month notice period.

The verdict had been due on Friday, but was delayed, the official said.

