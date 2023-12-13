Ruling on Prince Harry's Mirror phone-hacking lawsuit to be given on Friday

Adds details on case in paragraphs 3-5

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry will find out on Friday whether he has won his phone-hacking lawsuit against publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), a case in which he gave evidence earlier this year, court officials said on Wednesday.

The prince – who became the first senior royal to appear as a witness in court for 130 years at the trial in June – is suing MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, at London's High Court.

Harry and about 100 other claimants – which also include actors, sports stars, celebrities and people who simply had a connection to high-profile figures – are taking legal action over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011.

They say senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the wrongdoing. MGN, owned by Reach RCH.L, says their accusations were not supported by the evidence.

Harry, King Charles' younger son and the fifth in line to the throne, claims he was targeted by MGN for 15 years from 1996 and is seeking damages of about 440,000 pounds ($550,000).

