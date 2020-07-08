Ruling in EU Apple tax case due next Wednesday - Ireland

DUBLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Union's second highest court will next week rule in an appeal by Apple AAPL.O and Ireland against a European Union ruling for the U.S. firm to pay 13 billion euros ($16 billion), the Irish government said on Wednesday.

"The State has been formally notified that the General Court of the European Union (GCEU) will deliver its judgment in the Apple State Aid case on 15th July," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told journalists the judgement would almost certainly be appealed by one side or the other.

Luxembourg-based General Court, the EU's second highest court.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)

