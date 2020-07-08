US Markets
AAPL

Ruling in EU Apple tax case due next Wednesday - Ireland

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The European Union's second highest court will next week rule in an appeal by Apple and Ireland against a European Union ruling for the U.S. firm to pay 13 billion euros ($16 billion), the Irish government said on Wednesday.

DUBLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Union's second highest court will next week rule in an appeal by Apple AAPL.O and Ireland against a European Union ruling for the U.S. firm to pay 13 billion euros ($16 billion), the Irish government said on Wednesday.

"The State has been formally notified that the General Court of the European Union (GCEU) will deliver its judgment in the Apple State Aid case on 15th July," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told journalists the judgement would almost certainly be appealed by one side or the other.

Luxembourg-based General Court, the EU's second highest court.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    21 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular