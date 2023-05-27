Rule of law

Rules. Rules. Okay, right; not on your top 10 list. Understood. But since the, well, ETF rule, hit the scene in 2019, ETFs have, as they say, come a long way, according to etfdb.com.

In fact, those that have proved their mettle are paying dividends by being particularly attractive to investors. Okay, but how do they pull that off? The three year milestone’s one way. During that period, a strategy to put together assets, establish a track record and strut their worth can blossom. Investors – with fixed income engaging a return – could mull the addition of a core fixed income ETF on the verge of hitting its own three year mark.

This year, escalating inflation and interest rates – not to mention the burgeoning risk of a recession – have done a number on the way in which exchange traded funds are performing, according to the globeandmail.com.

“We’re likely going to see a dichotomy of looking for safety while seeking income,” says Danielle LeClair, director of manager research at Morningstar Canada in Toronto.

