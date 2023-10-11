News & Insights

US Markets

Rule curbing AI chip exports to China under final review

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 11, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper for Reuters ->

By Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper

Oct 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. rule that restricts shipments of certain advanced chips to China has been revised and is under final review, according to a government posting, suggesting that further curbs on chips that can be used for artificial intelligence are coming soon.

Reuters exclusively reported last week that U.S. officials had warned China to expect rules restricting shipments of semiconductor equipment and advanced AI chips to China to be updated this month.

Sources say the updates would add restrictions and close loopholes in rules first unveiled on Oct. 7, 2022, which aimed to slow China's technological and military advances to protect U.S. national security.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees export controls, declined comment.

The rule restricting exports of chipmaking equipment was posted for review last week, Reuters reported on Oct. 5.

The regulation on controls on high-end chips, advanced computing integrated circuits (ICs), and supercomputing was received for review on Oct. 10, according to the Office of Management and Budget website.

Export control rules are not posted by OMB until there is agreement between the Departments of State, Defense, Commerce and Energy on their content, according to former officials. But issues can still be raised as part of the OMB interagency clearance process, which can slow the approval process.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Josie Kao)

((karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6921;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.