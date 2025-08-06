Rule Breaker Investing Mailbag: Spiffy-Pop and a Rocket Stock

A listener uses Rule Breaker tactics, keeps adding as the stock climbs, and lands their first spiffy-pop. Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner retells the term's origin and brings back analyst Yasser El-Shimy, whose original pick sparks a rocket-themed chat.

Another listener feeds Keats' "On First Looking into Chapman's Homer" to AI for a Rule Breaker remix full of wild surmise. Those nuggets -- plus the new Authors in August lineup -- power this breezy, idea-packed summer episode.

This podcast was recorded on July 30, 2025.

David Gardner: One month, one inbox, a whole lot of popcorn. July's Mailbag brings one listener, their first ever spiffy-pop rocket ship stock. We're going to talk about that. July also saw a brand new Wimbledon champion join our Foolish family and calls for more Rule Breaker analysts on air. Also, the mindset shift behind holding winners instead of trimming them. July's Mailbag proves our Foolish listeners never take a summer vacation from big ideas. Only on this week's Rule Breaker investing.

Welcome back to Rule Breaker Investing. Happy top of the summer to those Northern Hemisphere fellow Fools tuning in, and I guess bottom of the winter-ish for those in the Southern Hemisphere, a delight to have you with me this week. This was a five Wednesday month. As we start our Mailbag episode this week, looking back over what we've accomplished together here in July, we kicked it off with What You've Done to Create Financial Freedom, Volume 3. That was around the week of the 4th of July here in the US. That was, well, in a month of, I would say, several great podcasts. That's top three anyway. I didn't really get any mailbag about it this week. I was thinking, why would that be the case until I realized, my gosh, that whole thing is basically a mailbag. It's what you've done to create financial freedom, so many great write-ins and thoughts and thank you for that. Week Number 2 was Reviewapalooza 2025, something we've done about once a year, which is look back at the 35 stock samplers and see how they're doing. Keep tabs on the 150 stocks picked on this podcast over 6-7 years and see how they're doing years later. Also, announce that we're reinvigorating Reviewapalooza as the first ever five stock sampler was picked in September of 2015. Starting this September, we're going to start some 10-year reviews. See some big numbers both ways and learn some of the lessons that you're usually not going to find in popular financial media because most people aren't thinking in terms of 10-year increments or learning over 10 years or scoring themselves over 10 years.

That's what we're going to start doing in the year ahead for Rule Breaker Investing. Week Number 3, Five Idle Thoughts of a Summer's Day, Volume 2, something I do about once a year, somewhere in this month. Just five Motley thoughts for you. Then last week, of course, 2025 Wimbledon champion and Fool, Sem Verbeek, a true delight to have Sem with me at Fool HQ studios. Well, before we start with our Twitter, X, hot takes, as I shared at the start of the year, my 2025 book, Rule Breaker Investing, is available for pre-order right now, today. It's just some weeks hence now. It comes out on September 16th. Thirty years of stock-picking leads to this, my magnum opus. It's a lifetime of lessons distilled into one definitive guide, and each week until the book launches on September 16th, I'm sharing a random excerpt. We break open the book to a random page and I read a few sentences, so let's do it. Here's this week's page breaker preview somewhere near the book's end, and I quote. "There were so many people. Wasn't this place governed by fire code regulations? So many people elbow to elbow, it felt comic. I half expected a clown car to pull up and unload a few more. I began to realize, I'm not going to be getting to Bezos tonight." That's this week's page breaker preview. To pre-order my final word on stock-picking, shaped by three decades of market crushing success, just type Rule Breaker Investing into amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, or wherever you shop for great books.

I'm really pleased to have had this endorsement for my upcoming book from Arthur Brooks, the Harvard professor and Number 1 New York Times best-selling author. Arthur has said about Rule Breaker Investing this, and I quote. "Does Investing stress you out? The solution is here. David Gardner's Rule Breaker Investing takes the mystery out of the market, giving you time-tested habits to make wise, safe investments. Decades from now, you will be glad you read this book." Thank you to Arthur Brooks for that. In fact, this is an opportunity for me to preview our Authors in August series. For an eighth consecutive year, coming up next month, I will be talking to authors of books, and my lead-off author is Arthur Brooks. Delighted to have him back as the Number 1 New York Times best-selling author, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier. Arthur co-wrote that with Oprah Winfrey. We had him on just a couple of years to discuss that, and we're going to have him back for his new book, which comes out in August. It's called The Happiness Files. I've so enjoyed reading through it. It's a compilation of his essays from the Atlantic, where he writes his column on happiness. It is so well put together. I'm excited to have Arthur join with us next week. The week after, I'm going to be welcoming Sam Horn. She wrote a wonderful book called Talking on Egg Shells. Sam Horn is author Number 2 in August. Excited to have her in a couple of weeks. Then the third and final author in August, well, you might have guessed, but it's me. It is I this particular August because I'm an author for the first time in 15 years, and I'll be delighted in a few weeks to be joined by longtime Fool, Chris Hill, who will be interviewing me about Rule Breaker Investing. Obviously, that's going to be a fun week for this podcast as well. That's our Authors in August announcement starting with Arthur Brooks coming next week. Let's now go to Twitter, X, and some hot takes. This one from Martin, @Triggs1Martin, writing in from the other side of the world. Martin, I know you live Japan, but here I learn you're actually Canadian. This was Martin's tweet reacting to my Five Idle Thoughts of a Summer's Day. Martin, he wrote, "Thank you for your defense of free trade. Tariffs are attacks. More trade makes us richer and leads to peace versus trade wars, antagonism, and broken trust.

As a Canadian, "Martin writes, "we are deeply hurt by the betrayal of the US government. The loss of trade, commerce, and goodwill is regrettable." Now, another angle from a different direction. This one from @Gordons_Gekko reacting to last week's podcast with Sem Verbeek. "Loved the entire conversation." You wrote Gordons Gekko. "Listened twice while hiking in the woods of Maine yesterday. Thank you for that. I'm not sure I'm worth listening twice to, but I'm pretty sure Sem Verbeek was. Thank you for that. Similarly, Gaurav Kumar, @GauravKInvestor. Gaurav you wrote, "I enjoyed the conversation, especially the part where you compared that tennis is a zero sum game versus investing where there can be multiple winners. Good luck for the North American run. That's to Sam. We Fools will be cheering for you." Thank you for that and many other tweets this relatively quiet month of July, but we've got four solid Mailbag items for this week's Mailbag. Let's get started with Mailbag Item Number 1. This one from Andrew Gibson. Andrew, you're @AndrewGibs53446 on Twitter, X. I've really been enjoying some of what you've been posting, especially going back and listening to some of the older podcasts and resharing those lessons on Twitter. You are a fun follow @AndrewGibs. That's just with one B, G-I-B-S, 53446. Andrew wrote this, and Andrew's reacting to my Reviewapalooza 2025, a few weeks back, "This podcast was a bombshell of fresh color. Thank you for the transparent lessons learned. I loved how you drove home the point about how decades can really protect capital invested. We're going to have losers short-term."

Andrew calls out Airbnb. "It's interesting to see how mainstream media often mixes trading and investing together when they're very different." Andrew goes on, "The truth is, we just can't always predict when a great investment will take off, and sometimes it happens a few years later than we think." He references a classic story that I've told in this podcast before, when my brother Tom and I were on ABC's the View. This was in the late 1990s, and we put forward a stock. The ladies of the View, and the stock did very poorly initially. We were invited back briefly once on the show in order to talk about why Starbucks was down 33%. We haven't been back on the show since, but the stock is up something like 33 times in value from our first pick on the View. You're right, Andrew, a lot of it comes down to what are the time frames we're actually looking at? Of course, the timeframe we're not just looking at on this podcast, but we're playing the game of is the long game.

The View and Starbucks is one of my favorite stories. Andrew goes on, "However, if we take a patient delayed gratification long-term approach, as you've proven year-over-year, we can catch the next big success story like Axon or Amazon. Accepting along the way," Andrew adds, "you must lose to win. Really enjoyed the snap test and the Marvel reference. How many people would notice if your company was gone, and would anyone care?" I'm glad you were calling that out because that is one of my favorite tests. It's very Rule Breakery and it was a delight to talk to that one once again on the Reviewapalooza 2025 episode. The snap test is one of my favorite ways to help discern what's a rule breaker and what's a faker breaker. Andrew closed by reacting to my reference to a great poem by John Keats, which I studied in undergrad at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. That's On First Looking Into Chapman's Homer. What I was saying about that poem in the podcast a few weeks ago is, just as Keats was deeply moved by his first sight of that translation of Homer. He compared it to when Europeans first saw the Pacific Ocean. Similarly, I was trying to make a smaller comparison, but one toward when you first realize that you can really win big with Rule Breaker Investing. It really takes the doing rather than just the reading or the seeing.

Andrew, well, you went and used an AI platform to yoke together John Keats. I was referencing his wonderful poem, On First Looking into Chapman's Homer a few weeks ago, and you started wondering, what if the famous British poet John Keats had encountered Rule Breaker Investing in the same way that his Europeans in his poem encountered the Pacific Ocean for the first time. I had a lot of fun thinking about this, and you did, too. here's the AI platform's translation of John Keats as a Rule Breaker investor. "Like the Grecian Urn in his ode to beauty, Keats' investment gaze was once fixed on the timeless truths of numbers and charts, but upon discovering Chapman's Rule Breaker companies, he felt the thrill of the new, a wild surmise that awakened his imagination to a world of innovative titans and market disruptors. As he gazed upon this new landscape, he saw the beauty of growth, the truth of disruption, and the sublime power of visionary leaders who defied convention. His investment world, once bound by traditional metrics, was now alive with a promise of negative capability, where uncertainty and risk gave rise to unprecedented opportunities." Andrew, you closed out your Mailbag note by saying, "As I learn to harness the creative potential of my right brain, I'm excited to see the results for your 10-year update podcast. Meanwhile, my analytical left brain is projecting that the returns will be mighty. What fools these mortals be." Referencing Shakespeare at the end. Andrew, well done, Fool on, and Fool on to you, Andrew Gibson. Thank you for that.

On to Mailbag Item Number 2. Vicki Huffman, writing in from Montello, Wisconsin. Vicki, you wrote, "Hi, David. Now that you've read my one and only email to you on air." Which is, I think we did that last month, Vicki. You said you've been around the Motley Fool, listened to a lot of podcasts for a long time, but had never written in until last month. I love sharing your note, and now you're back one month later. "I feel you need to know that when Sem and Katerina won the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles match that I was watching, I really did wonder if he was the Doubles tennis player that you'd had on the show previously. I love tennis." Vicki writes. "Particularly doubles, and to my knowledge, had never seen him play on the Tennis Channel, nor in person at Indian Wells. I enjoyed listening to his interviews and his speech given on the Tennis Channel after winning Wimbledon, and thanks for mentioning it on your podcast, confirming my guess was correct." Signed Vicki. Well, Vicki, you were right. That was Sem Verbeek, our Foolish friend and now Wimbledon champion. I'm just so excited and pleased for him to achieve that pinnacle in his career, and I love that we could share it out with Fools everywhere. Let's move on to Mailbag Item Number 3. This is maybe my favorite Mailbag item this month, and the reasons will become obvious as we go into it. This is written by P-S-N-O-R-B. That might be Psnorb. I'm not really sure. We're just going to go with P-S-N-O-R-B. That's how it's signed. "Thank you for all that you've taught me over the years about investing.

Today is a special day for me because I achieved a spiffy-pop with the first stock that I independently selected based on the principles discussed on your podcast, in your books, and on the fool.com website." Well, let me pause it right there, first, because thereby hangs a tale. P-S-N-O-R-B, mistakenly you wrote jiffy pop. I think you meant to write my phrase spiffy-pop, but I get it. Popcorn comes back into this Mailbag item in a sec, but I wanted to tell the tale of spiffy-pop, told here again. I've done it a few times over the years, but we're now in our 11th year as a podcast, and I don't think I've talked about years now. Let me tell the abridged version of how spiffy-pop came to be. These days, when I speak to a room, I ask people to raise their hands. If it's a room of Motley Fool members at one of our events, I'm going to say maybe 70% or more of you raise your hand when I ask, do you know what a spiffy-pop is? But every other room in the world not filled up with Motley Fool members, I'd be lucky if even 5% of the hands will go up. In my experience, most people have no idea what the heck we're talking about, which is why I want to share this with you again this week, the tale of spiffy-pop. Years ago, I decided I wanted to invent a word for an awesome concept that I come up with. I said, there should be a thing that we can celebrate as investors.

Those investors, those who, by definition, are playing the long game, as long-term players, a thing. How about this? What if we celebrate the day when you make more money that day with a given stock. Then you paid for that stock way back when. We went to our Rule Breakers members. This was the early days of the Rule Breakers service. The year was 2007, and we asked them to, like a mailbag, write in to us what that term should be. We got more than 200 submissions from our Rule Breakers community. The winner was Carol Binion. She was the one who said, well, how about spiffy-pop? I just looked at it, and I thought, that's great. It's not just just a pop. It's pretty spiffy and it sounds, by the way, like popcorn too. A spiffy-pop. When you make more money in a single day than you initially paid for it, then your cost basis on that stock. For example, let's pretend that you bought a stock for seven dollars a share. Over the years, it goes to 100. Then it has a good earnings report after-hours one day. The next morning, the stock opens up eight dollars a share at 108. Well, you've just achieved boom, a spiffy-pop because your cost basis is seven, and that day the stock went from 100-108. It went up eight dollars a share. Eight exceeds seven, spiffy-pop. Now, when I Googled who Carol Binion was some years later to get into contact with her to thank her again, I noticed she's on the Internet movie database because she seems like a very accomplished costumer, a wardrobe designer. For example, if you saw the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, which came out in 2017, I sure did, she's credited as a specialty costumer. So too, for those of you who are fans of the show Loki, the Disney+ Marvel streaming series, she's a specialty costumer for Loki as well. That is the woman who came up with the phrase spiffy-pop that caught my eye, and I decided, we're going to call it.

As long as we're telling the tale of Spiffy-pop this week, I want to give a little bit more lure to this before going back to PSN ORB's letter. The publication of the Motley Fool Rule Breakers issue that year, 2007, in May for the fun of it happened to be on my birthday, which is May 16th. That's when we revealed what the phrase would be to describe when you make more money in a single day than you paid for that stock. The concept and the name came out on May 16th of 2007, and then literally two days later, aQuantive, which was an ad measuring firm, got bought out by Microsoft. It was a Rule Breaker pick. It rose $38 on that Friday, May 18th, 2007. It went up $38. Our cost had been $25. It was amazing. Two days after we revealed spiffy-pop to the world, we actually scored our very first one. We've gone on to have literally thousands of spiffy-pops in our services ever since. When people, wherever they are, on Twitter, in this example, say, I got my first spiffy-pop, that is probably what gives me my greatest professional joy.

A note like yours, PSN ORB, let me get back to it. You went on the stock is Rocket Lab, ticker symbol RKLB. I purchased the stock in 2022, and my initial cost basis was $4 a share. I held the stock despite numerous reports in the mainstream telling me it was not a good investment. I continued to add to my holdings when money was available to invest. Recently, the stock price approached $40 a share. I was looking at a 10X return on my initial investment, and today, the stock price went up over 10%. I am celebrating my first independent stock pick that achieved a spiffy-pop by roasting popcorn on the stovetop.

Never did the popcorn taste as sweet as today. You go on, closing your note with this. Thank you for giving me the skill set to investigate a stock myself. Thank you for giving me the confidence to not only invest but hold onto the stock when the mainstream media led me to believe I was making a mistake. Finally, thanks for helping me let go of my personal belief that I needed to sell winners when they were up to preserve capital. Instead, I now add to my winners water my flowers "As they continue to grow". Fool on, PSN ORB.

Well, of course, I've already conveyed how much I love your note and why. I've told the story of spiffy-pop, but a few other things I want to just highlight before we move on to our final mailbag Item Number 4. You found a great stock. Rocket Lab is indeed a true-blue Rule Breaker. I don't pick stocks anymore professionally, but I do so personally from time to time still, of course, because I will always love investing, and Rocket Lab is one of those I'd picked up a few months ago. It's already been a spectacular performer for me. You well scooped me, though, with your low cost basis. I do want to give a shout-out to Yasser El-Shimy here at The Motley Fool, because in our trends service, Yasser picked the stock in March of 2023 at $4.29 a share. Many Motley Fool members have benefited along with you thanks to Yasser. I also wanted to underline how you felt a little bit lonely as an individual investor holding that stock, hearing media feedback, probably financial media, maybe on social media, or maybe on financial television, in print, saying, this is not a good stock.

This stock is likely you're hearing it's overvalued. It's not one you should buy. Yet you've used our Rule Breaker traits in order to identify it as not just a stock not to buy, but a stock absolutely to buy. I would say it's just as true today as it was a few years ago. Yes, we won't be getting the same low, low cost basis buying the stock here in the summer of 2025. But one of the key Rule Breaker habits is to add up, not double down, which is what much of the world does. In my upcoming book, I think Chapter 12, which is simply entitled Overvalued, might be the central chapter of the whole book. But what you've done with your note is wonderful, because you've basically mirrored a lot of what I try to convey in Rule Breaker Investing, the traits that enable us to find the stocks, but even more the habits that enable us to hold them and add to them, and then some portfolio principles, too. I started to say earlier, I'll just underline it. Now. I really think it takes doing Rule Breaker Investing, and I would say winning once, really winning in the way that you have with a 10-bagger and your first ever spiffy-pop. That's really what opens our eyes with that wild surmise that John Keats talked about in the poem On First Looking into Chapman's Homer. I want to thank you for a wonderful mailbag item. If you want to thank me, buy Rule Breaker Investing. Buy the book that's helped you find Rocket Lab. I would say, even more so, make the world smarter, happier, and richer. Many of you already have pre-ordered or already know Rule Breaker Investing.

But what about your friends and family around you? As I've sometimes said in recent months, a truly good investing book literally pays for itself when you think about it, and then some. Before I move on to our closing mailbag Item Number 4, I'm thinking about these Fool celebs, people like Sem Verbeek, who go on to win Wimbledon. Or Carol Binion, who comes up with spiffy-pop and then years later is doing movie costumes for popular Marvel hits. Or I even was thinking of somebody I spoke to the last week, Frank Reich, former NFL head football coach, now the interim coach at Stanford University. I'm wishing Frank, I know many of you are as well, great fortune for his success as a head coach, interim at Stanford, an ACC football school, this coming fall. But each of these people has been a Rule Breaker investor and has been on this podcast and has gone on to greatness. Rule Breaker mailbag Item Number 4. This one from Frank Iryami. Thank you, Frank. Hi, David. This is along the lines of a suggestion from a listener/subscriber. I first became a subscriber, a member of the Motley Fool, a few months before you stepped down from picking stocks. I'm still here and still participating. One of the main aspects as to why I am still plugged in is because the team you built from the beginning is largely there. Tim Beyers, Rick Munarriz, and Carl Teal.

That longevity is key from a customer's point of view. It gives me confidence that the ingredients you put in place are still there, and the success of the past has the potential to be here in the future, as well. My suggestion, Frank, writes, is that it may be a good idea to incorporate members of the Rule Breaking team that are picking stocks to be more frequent guests on your pod. Your interaction with them, talking about the lessons of the past and how they may be playing out with new Rex and even reRex, I would find invaluable. That's it. Fool On, Frank. Well, first of all, Frank, I've always been delighted to share with you the many wonderful analysts at The Motley Fool. Some of them work directly on Rule Breaker services. Some of them work on adjacent services. Some of them, like Robert Brokamp, don't even really pick stocks, but they're longtime Motley Fool personalities that I love to show off. I take great pride. This is maybe my greatest entrepreneurial pride in the people that we've hired to help the world invest better, to make the world smarter, happier, and richer. There have been many of them now in our 32nd year of business.

Yeah, I try to bring them on from time to time. Sometimes I get in a place where I'm just interviewing authors for a whole month, for example, next month, etc. Maybe I never do it enough. Last mailbag item I just mentioned Rocket Lab, ticker symbol RKLB, PSN ORB's Ft ever spiffy-pop. I also mentioned who first picked that stock at The Motley Fool. It wasn't in Rule Breakers. It was in our trends service. It was Yasser El-Shimy with his cost basis of $4.29, March 8th of 2023. I thought, yeah, we should have Yasser on this podcast. Let's talk some Rocket. Yasser El-Shimy, welcome back to Rule Breaker Investing.

Yasser El-Shimy: Thank you, David. It's my honor being your guest today.

David Gardner: Thank you so much because, as I mentioned, last mailbag item, I also own some Rocket Lab. We're not here specifically to promote Rocket Lab today. It's one of many different Rule Breakers, or Rule Breaker-like stocks. We love lots of different businesses, Yasser. But since this was the first ever spiffy-pop for one of our hallowed listeners, I thought it'd be fun to talk about what was going through your head when you first picked it just a couple of years ago, now, 2.5 years ago, about 11 baggers later. What was your initial thesis, Yasser?

Yasser El-Shimy: I guess I'm always thinking when I'm looking at stocks, what would David do? [laughs] In this case, I had the fortune of working with another advisor who gave me some latitude, let me mention his name is Seth Jason, one of our longtime Fools.

David Gardner: You bet.

Yasser El-Shimy: Who gave me a lot of latitude in terms of pitching ideas, selecting stocks. In this case, I came with the idea of Rocket Lab. The main reason why I was attracted to Rocket Lab was because I looked at this company. At the time, it had a market cap of around $2.5 billion, maybe a little more, a little less. That to me seemed pretty small compared to a giant like SpaceX, which at that time, had a market cap of over $100 billion. That's, of course, the private market because it's not a public company. But I looked at a lot of similarities here between SpaceX and Rocket Lab, and I saw both are founder-led companies. One case, it's Elon Musk and Rocket Lab's case, it's Peter Beck. I dug a little deeper into Peter Beck and his background and his story. I was just absolutely fascinated by this guy who drops out after high school, doesn't go to college, he's completely obsessed with building rockets. That's his sole mission in life.

David Gardner: Awesome.

Yasser El-Shimy: He just works on that day and night until he's able to build his own company, get some support, and scale it out. But another thing that I really liked about the company is the fact that it had an almost flawless track record in terms of successful launches. That, to me, was a very high barometer to reach or a hurdle to overcome. There is no shortage of rocket start-ups out there that have tried and failed to launch rockets. It is literally rocket science, and Rocket Lab was able to almost get it right from the get-go. That, to me, spoke of excellence in engineering and excellence in execution. Those are things I strongly value in a company like Rocket Lab. I can also speak more about the business model and why I like it.

David Gardner: Please do. Let's keep going. I do want to just call out you mentioned the founder and his obsession, having built rockets from a young age. Peter Beck is now Sir Peter Beck, the New Zealand entrepreneur. He's been knighted. One of the great observations that I've had the pleasure of noticing over the years is that when we do it really right at Rule Breakers, we're investing in great visionary leaders. Then, often, 10 years later or so, they'll end up being Time's Person of the Year or Business Week's CEO of the Year. I actually make a real point of talking about that in my new upcoming book Rule Breaker Investing, about how we have a knack when we really win that we're picking the person that Times going to name 10 years later the Person of the Year. To me, Peter Beck fits within that same tradition. Now he's Sir Peter Beck, and his company it's a little bit higher than that 2.5 billion dollar market cap. But do talk some about the business. We have a lot of business-minded listeners, investors, and entrepreneurs themselves. What else did you see in the business?

Yasser El-Shimy: I saw a company that was scaling pretty well in terms of production, in terms of product. They had been actually acquisitive. One of the big drags against that company when I picked it was the fact that it was a SPAC. Luckily, I picked it post the SPAC bubble had burst. But I would say that management actually very wisely used the proceeds from that public offering of the stock in order to acquire other complementary add-on companies and products through which they've been able to effectively offer their customers a one-stop shop of sorts. They're offering everything from rocket launches, which basically can carry a payload of satellites that other companies can effectively rent the rocket to launch, all the way to things like satellite lighting or solar panels and satellites, or software to operate those satellites. Operations command centers, radios, and I could go on. They're offering a lot of things that companies that need to launch satellites into space actually need, and that makes it a lot easier for those customers to get their product up into the lower Earth orbit into space and get going. That to me has always set them apart from a lot of the competition, not to mention, as I said before, the nearly flawless track record.

David Gardner: Which is remarkable.

Yasser El-Shimy: Which is remarkable. As well as the fact that they have launch pads in two continents, at least. They have two locations in North America. I believe one is in Virginia, and the other is in Florida. But also importantly, they have a launching site in New Zealand. The importance of that is that it actually accounts for weather events. Being in New Zealand, you have a lot less worry about commercial aircraft and air traffic that's happening at the time. That gives you a lot more opportunities to actually launch. They call them launch windows than you would in a busy space, as North America would.

David Gardner: Well, that is great analysis, and it's a pleasure to just think about what has already been achieved. Yet, we're still so early on in the commercialization of space. What a gigantic industry it's going to end up being in time. There will be more Rule Breakers that help commercialize space or benefit, whether directly or tangentially, from humanity's move into space. This is just an exciting one early days. For not just one listener, although one special listener Redding this week, but many Motley Fool members, I think we can thank you, Yasser, for your vision, and Seth Jason, as well, for letting you exercise that vision. I'd be a pretty bad host, Yasser, if I didn't imagine what some of our listeners are thinking, which is probably some combination of A, do you still like it here, and/or B, what are some other stocks that you're looking at right now or any other recent recommendations you might want to highlight that you particularly favor?

Yasser El-Shimy: Sure. I still do like the company. The stock obviously gives me pause a little bit with the valuation. It has had a massive run-up since our pick on nearly 10Xing since then. If you don't own Rocket Lab shares, I would say, think about what your investment time horizon is.

David Gardner: Well said.

Yasser El-Shimy: If it's 10 plus years, it's probably OK. [laughs] If it's less than that, you probably want to maybe build your position slowly. Take your time with it. Don't feel the FOMO, the fear of missing out. Just build your position progressively, and hopefully you average out at a good enough price. But again, as Fools, we love that long-term time horizon, and that takes valuation out of our worries.

David Gardner: Beautifully said. Do you want to plug any other stock or business, or we leave it there for this week?

Yasser El-Shimy: We should probably leave it there.

David Gardner: We'll just leave it [laughs] right there. That is where we'll leave it for this week, celebrating your questions, your triumphs, fellow Fools. Yes, your stovetop spiffy-pops. A special tip of the cap to our colleague, Yasser El-Shimy, whose sharp analysis and timely recommendation of Rocket Lab has helped many a fool turn a hunch into a 10-bagger. For at least one of us, a bowl of the sweetest popcorn imaginable. Yasser, thanks for keeping the spirit of Rule Breaker discovery front and center. To everyone who wrote, tweeted, or just listened along this week, you make this community smarter, happier, and richer every single day. Authors in August is now upon us. Yasser, thank you. And Fool on.

Yasser El-Shimy: Thank you, David. I appreciate being here, and Fool On.

David Gardner has positions in Amazon, Rocket Lab, and Starbucks. Yasser El-Shimy has positions in Amazon, Axon Enterprise, Microsoft, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Amazon, Axon Enterprise, Microsoft, Rocket Lab, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.