Rule Breaker Investing: 2026 March Market Cap Game Semifinals

In this episode of Rule Breakers, Motley Fool analysts Emily Flippen and Bill Barker face off with 10 companies, 10 market-cap ranges, and one simple question each round: inside or outside? Play along and keep score as you listen--and see if your intuition can meet or beat our two veteran Foolish analysts.

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This podcast was recorded on March 11, 2026.

David Gardner: Last week, our March Market Cap Madness Final 4 kicked off with a spirited competition between Motley Fool Chief Investment Officer Andy Cross and Cinderella upstart Lauren Hurst. That gave us our first world championship finalist. This week, we'll name our second longtime Fool and now Survivor TV star, Emily Flippen, who is our standing Market Cap Game Show world champion, will take on Bill Barker, the fellow Fool who battled it out with her last year this very same week in our final four. Bill and Emily played one of the great market cap game shows of all time deep into overtime in a classic match that I think now deserves the name Bemily 1. This week, it's Bemily 2 and you. Only on this week's Rule Breaker Investing.

Welcome back to Rule Breaker Investing, and welcome to March Market Cap Madness. This is not just another Market Cap Game Show. This is our final four, our reigning world champion. Our longtime writer, asset manager, season player of this Market Cap game show who rarely loses. This week, only one of these two moves on to the championship round. Emily Flippen, Bill Barker, welcome to the semifinals.

Emily Flippen: Hey, great to be here.

Bill Barker: Thanks, Dave. Good to be back.

David Gardner: Of course, the most important competitor is you, because you're playing right along with us. Maybe you, dear listener, will emerge as our world champion this month, but first, you'll have to try to win today. Here's the drill, I name a stock. Neither Emily nor Bill knows what's coming. One gives a market cap range. The other and you at home will simply say inside, I agree with that range, it's inside it, or outside, I disagree. Ten stocks, a perfect score is 10, survive and advance. Let's tip this off, Gentle Fools, start your engines, Stock Number 1. Bill, let me turn to you first. Bill Barker has been with The Fool for 27 years, in between stints as a trial lawyer and federal terrorist asset investigator, and is squarely responsible in Fooldom for having inflicted sporadic episodes of Apropos of Nothing on unsuspecting podcast listeners during the days of market foolery. Bill plays little tennis and other racket sports. He roots for the Yankees and, by his own reckoning, sings and dresses about two standard deviations below the median. Having helped start up Motley Fool Asset Management over a decade ago, he now writes and picks stocks again for Fool members, working on Hidden Gems and firecrackers. Bill, welcome back.

Bill Barker: Thank you, Dave. Great to see you again.

David Gardner: Thank you, it's a delight. We don't have a physical office anymore. We're a fully remote company at this point. I'm a little sad because I enjoy you both so much. It's a delight to be together here in the professional studios here at Clean Cuts in Washington, DC, but enough about that, Bill, let's go to Stock Number 1. Bill, when you walk up to a checkout counter these days, and that payment terminal lights up. Do you have a winning habit to go to for which one you try first? Just swipe, like in the old days, or insert the chip, since that always seems to work, or do you bravely tap the terminal and with which side of your card?

Bill Barker: Well, these days, most of the time I'm using the phone, and that's how I'm paying.

David Gardner: It's not even a card anymore.

Bill Barker: No, there's a card that's been swallowed up by my phone, digested, and is still there. Actually, the success rate I had both with swiping and with chips was far lower than is the case with the..

David Gardner: Do you go with you hold the phone up, and then it's like three green lights, and it goes, and lets you know you succeeded at your payment?

Bill Barker: Demands to see my face, and once I've allowed it to look at me, then a little thing comes up, and you double click, and then it takes your money away.

David Gardner: Nice, you're much more successful at that than I am. I'm still an idiot using one or more cards, and I can't figure out which way to flip the card. Then whenever I press it against the machine, it doesn't seem to light it up, very frustrating. But enough about me, Bill, online and off, when you see five different pay systems that check out these days, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, your bank, do you mix it up, or do you have a go-to? Does your phone just default somewhere?

Bill Barker: It's an Apple phone, and it might surprise you that it defaults to Apple Pay. There's probably a method for me to change that, but it made it so easy and convenient, and it talks to one of my credit cards, and it goes through Apple Pay.

David Gardner: Last question for you, Bill. Have you ever bought anything in the Netherlands?

Bill Barker: Yes, but not in a long time.

David Gardner: Stock Number 1 is Adyen NV, ticker symbol ADYEY. The Amsterdam-based company provides a global payments platform that lets merchants accept cards, mobile wallets, and online payments through a single system. Fun fact here, the company's name comes from a Surinamese word meaning start again, reflecting the founder's goal of rebuilding payments infrastructure from scratch. Bill Barker, what is your stated market cap range for Adyen NV? Ticker symbol ADYEY on the OTC Pink Sheets?

Bill Barker: My range for that is going to be 25 to 42 billion.

David Gardner: Twenty-five billion dollars to $42 billion. Now, as I began my song and dance about this company and Emily asked Bill if he'd ever bought anything in the Netherlands, I saw you visibly start, I would say to giggle. What's going on with you here?

Emily Flippen: This is my favorite part about the Market Cap Game Show the leads in. I'm sitting here in my mind. I'm thinking to myself, where is this going? My first thought Toast, second thought Square. Then I was like, maybe this is just a pure Apple play, and then PayPal is always a good option, and then, of course, Adyen, you come out, and I have to say, my heart rate's going. I'm sitting here wearing my garment watch. I got a high heart rate alert just while Bill was talking. I'm thinking to myself, out of all of those companies I just named, the one I'm least confident in is probably Adyen. The reason I say that is because I know this business has been hit recently, if I'm not mistaken. It's one of those European companies that only reports twice a year, if I'm not mistaken about that. I believe with all of the concerns on payment processors and take rates right now, this is one of those slightly more beaten-up stocks, but I still thought my initial response was maybe it was larger than Bill's range, but Bill's range is so wide, in fact, that I think the safest option for me is to probably agree.

David Gardner: Emily has agreed. Players at home, do you with Emily, want to agree with Bill or do you want to disagree? You're locked in, and if you agreed with Emily, give yourself a plus one because Bill was right. He gave a pretty wide and generous range, 25 to 42 billion. Bill, is that because you don't really follow this company much, and that's plausible. You nailed it, by the way. In fact, this company's market cap was almost dead on the median of your range because Adyen is $34.85 billion, pretty much at the midpoint of your 25 to 42. I do want to point out all market caps are as of about 2:00 P.M. Eastern on Tuesday, March 10th. That's what Bill and Emily are playing with. Emily, you're up one to nothing.

Bill Barker: I mean, I'm happy to get trounced by being right, the more embarrassing thing is to be so far off that it's obvious you don't know anything about the company.

David Gardner: True.

Emily Flippen: I think you're setting me up here [OVERLAPPING] stop.

Bill Barker: I didn't think that was especially wide range compared to what I'm likely to give in other cases.

David Gardner: You didn't go one to 100. Let's move on to Stock Number 2. Emily Flippen is an advisor at The Fool, where she helps lead the Stock Advisor team with fundamental research on companies, particularly those that exemplify our Rule Breaker Investing traits. Outside of her work at The Fool, Emily co-starred on season 45 of Survivor a few years back and is presently on the celebratory season 50 of Survivor, which just started in February. We'll have to talk about that. Emily may or may not have overcome past failed attempts to train her cats, and on one of her past appearances here on the Market Cap Game Show, the record shows it was December 2024. She got married later that afternoon. Emily, welcome back.

Emily Flippen: Hey, it's great to be here.

David Gardner: Emily, I know you're a gamer. Let me start here. Did Pokémon ever capture your imagination at all, the games, the characters, or maybe even Pokémon cards? Were you ever part of that whole Pokémon card trading universe?

Emily Flippen: When I grew up, I loved Pokémon. I did have Pokémon cards. I never collected them, but I did drag my parents to all the Pokémon movies. And I distinctly remember being scared as a kid, begging my dad to take me to the one with Pokémon movies, and my dad leaving the movie theater saying, gosh, that was the worst movie I think I've ever seen and me as a kid, having absolutely loved it, but it stuck with me all these years later.

David Gardner: A lot of people wrote off Pokémon as a fad, and yet here we are decades later, it wasn't a fad. Some of my favorite companies, stocks, and brands are ones where people are clearly crocks will never work out. That's such a fad, it's going away, or people said that about Starbucks back in the day. Anyway, for a lot of Americans, Japan first shows up in our lives through pop culture. Pokémon would be one example. There's anime, there's giant monster smashing cities. Only later do we realize there are these enormous Japanese companies quietly building the real machinery behind the modern world.

Emily Flippen: You couldn't have just gone with Nintendo.

David Gardner: Speaking of Japan, Emily, when you think about big Japanese technology or industrial companies, is there one that jumps to mind for you first?

Emily Flippen: I struggle to even name one. All the ones that come to my mind are actually Korean companies. I'm trying to think, maybe like Nissan. Gosh, it's just cars. The only thing that's coming to my mind right now are cars.

David Gardner: I mean, this isn't fair, but you can say, Sony.

Emily Flippen: Sony, possibly?

David Gardner: My PlayStation 5. It can't neglect Sony, but none of these are the stock we're talking about. Stock Number 2 is Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ticker symbol. This is amazing, I only just realized it now as I read it off. It is an anagram of your first name. Did you know this? MIELY, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ticker symbol MIELY, founded in 1921. Mitsubishi manufactures everything from elevators and factory automation systems to satellites and power infrastructure. It's not a company we followed much at the Motley Fool, historically, though it recently received its first recommendation in the debut of our Space Race Service. Emily Flippen, what is your stated market cap range for Mitsubishi Electric, ticker symbol MIELY, again in ADR on the Pink Sheets?

Emily Flippen: That was actually going to be my follow-up question, if I could do by the script's national spelling bee rules, which was, is this traded over the counter here in the United States, which [OVERLAPPING]

David Gardner: I gave that to you already.

Emily Flippen: That is helpful.

Bill Barker: We're going to need this in Yen as well.

Emily Flippen: I do like how Bill did set me up perfectly. You have to give Bill Adyen, and then come back with Mitsubishi Electric in case it's not obvious.

David Gardner: I mean, you're up one nothing.

Emily Flippen: There we go, you make a challenge.

Bill Barker: Most people out there would think that we would be more familiar with Mitsubishi than Adyen. Mitsubishi is a better-known name.

Emily Flippen: It is, and it's funny. I couldn't even name Japanese companies, couldn't even name it. Here's my stated range, 60 to $120 billion.

David Gardner: Sixty billion to $120 billion. Bill, have you recently used any Mitsubishi Electric products or services?

Bill Barker: Not that I'm aware of.

David Gardner: That's part of the point, though.

Bill Barker: That's it.

David Gardner: Emily, I believe she said, my short-term memory is increasingly bad, $60 to $120 billion. Bill, players at home, do you want to say inside or outside that range?

Bill Barker: I'm going to say it's outside that range.

Emily Flippen: But on which direction outside, Bill?

David Gardner: He doesn't have to say that. That's not the game, Emily, don't confuse my player.

Bill Barker: Had you given the range in Yen, I would feel compelled to [OVERLAPPING] you on that one.

David Gardner: True, Dad. Players at home, Bill said outside that range. What do you say, because you're playing along with us? You said that, and if you said outside that range, do not give yourself a point because it was inside Emily's generous $60 to $120 billion range. By my counting, Emily, you just scored a second point. Mitsubishi Electric's market cap is $69.89 billion, near the low end of Emily's range. Bill, frustrating, I know, to be down, but that's happened to you before. You are a very talented tennis player, specifically court tennis. We've talked about that before. Have you ever been down 2-0 in a tennis match?

Bill Barker: I'm usually down 2-0 in a tennis match. It's a very familiar place to be.

David Gardner: Emily, it was only live during the show that I realized the ticker symbol is an anagram of your name, but when we look at Bill's name, that is a ticker symbol. Bill, this is not a market cap game show quiz, but do you know what company has your name as its ticker?

Bill Barker: I do not.

David Gardner: It's Bill Holdings. They're like bill.com, you can pay your bills on them. You don't need to because you already have your Apple Pay on your phone, but the rest of us some of us are using Bill. We got Emily and Bill covered as we move to Stock Number 3. Bill, when you board a commercial flight, do you ever pull out that little safety card in the seat back pocket just to see which aircraft you're on?

Bill Barker: I should, probably, but no, I don't.

David Gardner: Emily, you?

Emily Flippen: I do actually read them, but usually just because I lack other entertainment.

David Gardner: Well, last week, I asked this exact same question of our Chief Investment Officer, Andy Cross. Andy, do you pull it out? Do you actually read it? His answer was, and I quote, "Every time, no joke, every time." He told us he's been doing that for about 14 years now. His daughter is about 14-years-old. Anyway, it's quite something to build an airplane to be an aircraft manufacturer. Last week, I quizzed Andy and Lauren about Boeing. Andy, by the way, said $250-$350 billion was his range, and Lauren said he thought Boeing was smaller than that, and yet he decided to throw a curveball. Despite saying he thought it was lower, he agreed with Andy's range, and it was 177 billion, which was lower, but in the most curveball, confusing moment of that game, Andy got the point. Anyway, curveballs and knuckleballs aside, that was last week this week in a related but different direction, I want to say that as impressive as a 787 Dreamliner may be, when you reframe it a bit, you realize that a Dreamliner is really just thousands of parts assembled together. One company builds the engines, another builds the avionics, another the cockpit controls, pumps and valves. Somehow, all of those parts get glued together and become a shiny new 787 Dreamliner. That raises stock Number 3, which I'd like to aim at you, Bill, TransDigm Group. Ticker symbol TDG, founded in 1993, TransDigm designs and manufactures highly engineered components used in commercial and military aircraft. The company has become known for acquiring aerospace, really niche suppliers, and maintaining strong pricing on parts that aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus rely on. Bill, is this a stock you've ever looked at?

Bill Barker: No, it's one I'm aware of. I thought about looking at it maybe about a decade ago. That's about as close as I've come and about as close as my guess will be.

David Gardner: All right, well, we'll talk about a decade ago or so, but Bill, more to the point now, what is your stated market cap range for TransDigm Group, ticker symbol TDG?

Bill Barker: I'm going to say $15-$30 billion.

David Gardner: $15 billion to $30 billion. Emily, is this a stock you've looked at?

Emily Flippen: It is, actually. This is a recommendation, I believe of yours, David, from a while back in Stock Advisor. Yes. The benefit here of working on the Motley Fools Flagship Stock Advisor service is a wide swath of companies to look at, and actually, one that has been on our radar. Obviously, it's been a strong performer recently, but Yasser, who worked on the Stock Advisor team for a while, was a big champion of TransDigm said that our team had constantly overlooked putting it in our monthly rankings. I think he was if you look at the stock performance of TransDigm, he was definitely accurate in that assessment.

David Gardner: Yasser gets a lot right. He's a pleasure to work with. He's also played the Market Cap Game Show once or twice. Emily Bill said $15 billion to $30 billion. Do you want to say inside or outside that range?

Emily Flippen: Because I'm fairly confident because of its strong performance that it's larger. I'm going to say outside, although I will say it's a generous range. I could be wrong.

David Gardner: Players at home Emily disagreed with Bill's range. What do you do? If you disagree, give yourself a plus one. Emily takes a three-nothing lead. TransDigm substantially bigger. I think this makes me happy because you're right. It is a past topic, and it's now up to a $71.83 billion market cap. This company famous among investors who are a little bit geeky. This is a This is a B2B company. This is not a company many people recognize, but it pays massive special dividends, so $30 per share in 2012, $24 a share in 2013, $75 in 2016. The list goes on. The company built by Nick Howley. He was written up, I think in Lessons from the Titans, which was written by Charles Ellis. I didn't read it myself, but a lot of people who follow unusual, brilliant CEOs appreciate that about Nick Howley.

Bill Barker: I'm still stunned at being down 3.0 here knowing how unlikely it is.

Emily Flippen: Lots of log. That second point feels like a dirty point to me I would say.

Bill Barker: I'll stop listening to David.

David Gardner: Well, I will say, I'm happy that we did pick on July 20th, 2012 TransDigm Group for Motley Fool Stock Advisor members. As Emily noted, the price for our members was $59.52. And now that it's around $1,270, it's been a sweet. 21 bagger. I'm not sure that back of the napkin is factoring in those special dividends, either. We're still holding. Emily, you are up 30. Let's turn it back to you stock Number 4. Emily, you've now achieved something that I would say, very few people on this planet can claim. You've appeared on Survivor, and you've won the Market Cap Game Show World Championship. Which one carries more weight around the house?

Emily Flippen: Well, here's what I will say. You're not in charge of whether or not you get cast on a reality TV show. That somebody else is entirely in charge of that. I would like to think that I'm in control of my own market cap destiny. The accolades associated with that feel a lot more achievement oriented to me.

David Gardner: You do seem extremely adept, though, at both of these pretty intense games, the Market Cap Game Show and Survivor. One involves alliances, deception, and psychological warfare, and the other involves living on an island with strangers. Which is harder?

Emily Flippen: Here's the thing I will say. You know, the hardest part about Survivor, not eating for a few weeks at a time. Starving is no fun, but the psychological effects of going up against Bill Barker two times now in two consecutive years, yeah, I don't know. It keeps me up at night. I don't know if I'll ever get over that.

David Gardner: We should probably get to stock Number 4, but I have to keep going down this path a little bit further. Emily, when you first appeared on Survivor 45, I'm told you did not exactly win America's heart in the first episode, and yet, by the end, people were cheering for you. Were you aware? Here's the key. Were you aware of that transformation while it was happening? Or did you only realize it once the season aired?

Emily Flippen: I was somewhat aware of my perception. I think what you saw on TV was a pretty fair and accurate representation of what was happening on the beach. I will say, I give so much credit to the people that I played with because very rarely in life, do you get a second chance out of first impression. Everybody out there on that island could have written me off, and rightfully so, the same way a lot of people who saw me initially wrote me off. The fact that I had the opportunity to stick around as long as I did and had the opportunity to give people the opportunity to know me better, and they got the chance to be like, Emily is more than she initially appears. All of that is a lot of pure luck. I'm incredibly thankful, but I do think what you saw on TV fair representation of what happened. You make friends with people, you've had a reunion or two since. It's trauma bonding. I will say, all my Season 45 cast mates and I, we're on great terms, and I'm so thankful for that.

David Gardner: Last one for now, when CBS called and said, Emily, we'd like you back for Season 50, what was the first thought that went through your mind excitement or terror or rocking your internal Sally Field? You like me right now. You like me.

Emily Flippen: It might sound strange. The first thought was, oh, hell, no. I'm not doing this again. The casting director said, you don't have to make up your mind right now. Just fill out a couple of forms and wait a few months and see if you change your mind. I waited a few months, and I just kept not saying no. Then, eventually, I was just too deep into the rabbit hole, and some point, I was like, oh, gosh, I guess this is happening again. I guess some part of me does want to try again.

David Gardner: It did, and we're cheering you on. Well, now back to investing. I'm curious. Emily, given how busy you must be with all that's going on, did you happen to listen to last week's Market Cap Game Show?

Emily Flippen: I did not. In fact, I actually encouraged myself not only to not listen to it. I didn't even reach out to Lauren or Andy to see which stocks they were asked about. I'm coming in completely fresh.

David Gardner: You're really busy. You would have a slight advantage right now, though, since one of the companies we're about to talk about was featured just one week ago, of course. Oh, no, if you didn't listen, it's perfectly fine, but our listeners did. Now we're going to see how good everyone is at running this one back up the flagpole. Stock Number 4 is wix.com limited. Ticker symbol WIX, which was featured just one week ago, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Wix provides a dragon drop platform that allows individuals and small businesses to build websites and manage online commerce without needing to write code. Emily Flippen, what is your stated market cap range for Wix.com Ltd., ticker symbol WIX.

Emily Flippen: This company haunts me because I've never been a big fan. It's been up, it's been down. I just can't help but think to myself with vibe coding and AI. Why do you need Wix? I didn't feel like I needed it before. Ecommerce platforms are such a commodity business, but it's always bigger than I think it is. That's what I always remember myself. Stitchfix, Wix are always larger than I think they should be. I'm going to go a little bit higher than I maybe would have preferred. We have a slightly larger range, maybe still narrow. I still want to get this point to be clear.

David Gardner: By the way, I love how you think it out. This is exactly [OVERLAPPING] This is why people said, let's have her on Survivor, she articulates what she's thinking, which makes it much more fun TV.

Emily Flippen: We'll see if it gets me the point. Hopefully, it's fun for the listeners. I still, again, want that point. I'm here to win after all. Let's give it a range of 3.4-4.6 billion.

David Gardner: 3.44-4.6 billion a smaller company, Bill. I think it's fair to guess that. Certainly one of the tighter ranges we've seen, I would say the tightest range we've seen by far this show. This is stock Number 4. Emily said, 3.4 billion to 4.6 billion players at home, Bill Barker, what are you thinking right now? Inside? Outside?

Bill Barker: She knows the company. She's to go to decimal points. She knows this. She's looked at it recently, probably within the last 24 hours, maybe within the last three hours.

David Gardner: She didn't even listen to last week's show.

Bill Barker: I didn't think we were allowed to listen to last week's show.

Emily Flippen: If we had, I would have written them off. I would have assumed no repeats.

Bill Barker: If I had known that or that we were even allowed to think about what market caps are before this show, I might not be in this hole. That was said with great confidence, and I am going to nevertheless disagree with it.

David Gardner: All right, Bill has disagreed. It is a tight range. Pretty gutsy, though. Emily said she's haunted by the company. That was the first word out of her mouth, and then she gave her thinking and then a tight range, 3.4-4.6. Players at home, Bill disagreed. What do you do? Thank you. If you with Bill disagreed, give yourself a plus one because I got to say, Emily did a good job with this one, $4.99 billion just outside the 3.4-4.6. Part of me, when one of my players gets down 3.0, I start cheering that person on, and so, Bill, I was wanting that for you. I thought you were going to say inside the range because you were speaking very positively about Emily's reflections.

Bill Barker: Yeah, and I just panicked at the end and decided.

David Gardner: The message to the kids is panic, kids.

Bill Barker: I guess what I want to know is why did you get that wrong? Because you went tight. You obviously were like, I don't know it's somewhere 10-30. I would have been floundering.

Emily Flippen: You saw right through my double bluff. I knew it somewhere generally in, like, the low billions, but I wasn't quite sure, and so I thought, I'll give a tight range, make it seem like I really know, and he'll definitely agree with me, and I'll just hope that's outside the range. Then you pivoted the last second.

Bill Barker: It was such a tight range. When did you last look at the market cap of it?

Emily Flippen: Oh, gosh, I don't know if I ever consciously.

Bill Barker: Three o'clock, two o'clock.

Emily Flippen: I don't know if I ever consciously looked at it. I know it's in Stock Advisors one of those.

David Gardner: Here's the funny thing. We did wix.com limited a week ago today. Today, the market cap was 4.99 billion, as we just heard last week it was 4.13 billion. This stock's up almost 20% since we featured it on last week's Market Cap game shows. You see some of the power, I think of Rule Breaker Investing. Who knows where the market cap will be just one week hence?

Emily Flippen: It's going to be my excuse for all the points that I miss is, stuff changes so quickly.

Bill Barker: Look, TransDigm was in the range that I had last time I looked at it three or four years ago.

David Gardner: Well said. Let's move on to stock Number 5. Bill, let me throw a phrase at you. You ready?

Bill Barker: Maybe, yes.

David Gardner: The MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Does that ring a bell?

Bill Barker: Sure.

David Gardner: Why? For most people, they'd probably say, no.

Bill Barker: Yeah, MSCI is one of the premier indexers and primarily of foreign and MSCI world and MSCI emerging. Sure.

David Gardner: It's one of those phrases investors do hear constantly in ETF names, fun prospectuses, performance charts. Yet, I do suspect most people referencing it couldn't actually tell you what MSCI stands for or who's behind it.

Bill Barker: I want to say Morgan Stanley.

David Gardner: You got that right, but if you think about it, I mean, trillions of dollars of global investment capital benchmarking themselves against MSCI indices created by a company that most investors have never really stopped to think about, and I include myself in that group. This is one of those companies where it's just an acronym name, and they have the same ticker symbol as the name, which I would say you always have to do. MSCI is stock, Number 5. Ticker symbol is MSCI. Yes, their emerging markets index, which launched in 1988, is one of the most widely tracked equity benchmarks on the planet, maybe taking you back to a little bit of your asset management days. Bill Barker, what is your stated market cap range for MSCI ticker symbol.

Bill Barker: The stated range for MSCI is $13-$18 billion.

David Gardner: $13 billion to $18 billion. Emily, do you know what the "CI" stands for?

Emily Flippen: I don't even know what the MS stands for. Is it Morgan Stanley is supposed to take from that?

David Gardner: He got that.

Emily Flippen: I have absolutely no idea.

David Gardner: It's going to be "Capital International," I'm pretty sure. Now you know, you can't say you spent a whole hour on the Market Cap Game Show and didn't learn anything that week.

Emily Flippen: That is true. I will say this feels like a Bill Barker business. This feels like one that he should know.

David Gardner: He said $13-$18 billion.

Emily Flippen: Yes, and I'm just in my mind, having quite literally never looked at this business before, although I am familiar with MSCI. I'm trying to compare it to the other businesses. That's the way to play this game. I'm thinking about CBOE and these other semi-comparables. They're all, I think, generally around that size, but surely MSCI is something else going for it to justify a range that large. I don't know. I think I'm overthinking this. I mean, part of me just thinks to myself, Phil knows this company. He knew the MS was Morgan Stanley. This feels like a company he should know, but at the same time, he gave no preludes into that. He's giving a range here that I think is fairly large. If MSCI only has the MSCI going for it, and I'm thinking about comparing to CBOE, which has so much other things going for it. Part of me just thinks that maybe it's smaller, but oh, I'm overthinking. I'm just going to agree. That's a safer thing to do. I've buried myself deeper into this hole enough. I agree with Bill.

David Gardner: Thank you, Emily. Emily agrees with Bill, but we're playing this game for you. What do you think? Bill said 13-18 billion inside his range or outside his range. The market cap for MSCI is $40.89 billion. A lot bigger than Bill. Clearly, Emily's thugs going small [OVERLAPPING]. The correct answer is outside that range. It's about well, twice as big as Bill was thinking, and I admit [OVERLAPPING].

Bill Barker: I was thinking, I need to look like I know this thing.

David Gardner: The company began as Morgan Stanley's Index and Analytics division. It got spun out as a separate public company in the year 2007. Today, its indices underpinned thousands of ETFs. Just changes to one of its indices. For example, in 2018, Chinese A shares were added. That just moves billions of dollars as funds have to track the benchmark and rebalance their portfolios. MSCI, not a consumer brand, and admittedly, I'm not sure I knew the acronym before I randomized this as our stock number five. But I think as investors, we should all know this. Now we all know a little bit more, and, yeah, these guys are bigger than we were thinking. Morgan Stanley is big enough and successful enough. They could just spin stuff out, and a decade or so later, it's $40 billion.

Bill Barker: I think it is what we benchmarked one of the funds against a long time ago. There we go. The International Fund.

David Gardner: You and a lot of other asset managers. It is halftime, friends. I count it as Emily three, Bill two, our halftime entertainment, this is our new tradition for the Market Cap Game Show. You each tell a joke. I'm going to turn to Emily first because, Emily, you're winning 3:2. What's your joke?

Emily Flippen: First of all, I'm very happy I'm going first because let me put it this way. I've struggled to be intentionally funny. I like to think I'm a funny person, but only ever unintentionally. Usually when I'm trying to be intentionally funny, it's just very fringy [OVERLAPPING]. I will say, I took some of your advice prior to the show, and I went to my preferred large language model, ChatGPT, and I asked ChatGPT, Hey, based off what about me, based off years of these personal conversations that we've had. Here's my situation. Help me plan a joke. ChatGPT said, yes, here we go. Here's the perfect joke based off everything I know about you. I'm ready to read it to you.

David Gardner: Please.

Emily Flippen: Okay. I told my husband that I was gonna try to learn to relax more. He said, " That's great'. How's it going? I said, Pretty good so far. I've made a list of ways to unwind, ranked by feasibility, and I should be calm by the third quarter.

David Gardner: [LAUGHTER].

Emily Flippen: ChatGPT says, This joke feels especially you because of the dry over planning.

David Gardner: [LAUGHTER].

Emily Flippen: The joke is, of course, that ChatGPT knows me so well to know that I am anxious, dry-over-planner who is not funny enough to pull off that.

David Gardner: Yet I thought that was pretty funny.

Emily Flippen: Thank you.

David Gardner: Bill told a joke last time. Bill, you have a new joke this time?

Bill Barker: I have too many jokes.

David Gardner: My gosh. Bill told a joke last time that I genuinely thought was funny, and I've shared that with a number like that joke. I've told that I can't tell Emily's 'cause it really is so Emily, but I'm so glad you brought a so Emily halftime joke. Bill Barker, what do you got for us?

Bill Barker: I also made [OVERLAPPING].

David Gardner: Use of your AI, friends?

Bill Barker: I come up with some jokes, and it's got really short ones, so I think we can go through them. I want to get your letter grades for each joke.

David Gardner: How many jokes?

Bill Barker: Five.

David Gardner: Okay.

Bill Barker: Just take a second.

David Gardner: It's halftime. Let's go.

Bill Barker: An SQL query walks into a bar, walks up to two tables, and asks, Can I join you?

David Gardner: What's the punch line?

Emily Flippen: I think we have to know what SQL is.

Bill Barker: If you knew what an SQL query is, [OVERLAPPING] you would understand.

David Gardner: It's programming stuff.

Emily Flippen: You get to know your audience.

Bill Barker: You didn't give your grade. I'm not saying I'm saying there is a range here. You are going to laugh.

David Gardner: I'm going to say C-.

Emily Flippen: D+.

Bill Barker: I agree, the past, present, and the future walked into a bar. It was tense.

David Gardner: I'm gonna give that a B+.

Emily Flippen: Yes, a B+.

David Gardner: A for effort, by the way, A for effort.

Bill Barker: I think that's a much better one. Patient: Doc, I've got a problem. Every time I drink a cup of coffee, I get this stabbing pain in my eye. Doctor: Have you tried taking the spoon out?

Emily Flippen: I've heard it before. That's my problem.

David Gardner: C+.

Emily Flippen: C+.

Bill Barker: I think it'd be cooler if it were a knife or something.

David Gardner: Bump it up a lot.

Bill Barker: I think this one you'll remember.

David Gardner: We're about to go to commercial break, Bill. We need this to be really good.

Bill Barker: An optimist sees a glass that is half full. A pessimist sees a glass that is half empty. An engineer sees a glass that is twice as big as it needs to be.

David Gardner: That is good.

Emily Flippen: That is good.

David Gardner: I like that. It doesn't make me laugh, but it's witty.

Bill Barker: Okay.

David Gardner: B+, Emily?

Emily Flippen: B+.

Bill Barker: Last one, it's also quick. Told my doctor that I broke my arm in two places. He told me to stop going to those places.

Emily Flippen: I like that. You're aging on a chuckle. A.

David Gardner: A for effort as well, Bill. Thank you.

Bill Barker: It's quick. You zip in, you zip out.

David Gardner: This was the halftime follies that the world needed. Just a little bit more humor in our world today. Thank you, Emily, and thank you, Bill.

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David Gardner: Emily, three, Bill, two. You at home. Question mark. We all hope you have five. Let's go to stock number six. Emily, do you remember what happened last year? Before you won it all against Andy Cross, there was Bemily1. Already referenced it earlier. Do you remember what happened?

Emily Flippen: Gosh, are we talking about the Salesforce scenario?

David Gardner: Actually, I don't remember that part. I was thinking about the dramatic ending. But do you want to share briefly what the Salesforce scenario was?

Emily Flippen: I do remember, I believe it was Salesforce. If it wasn't Salesforce, it was a Salesforce S company, for which Bill and I were both off by a factor of something like 100 billion.

David Gardner: Okay, yes. It was not Salesforce, but we will talk about that in a little bit.

Emily Flippen: It scarred me, clearly.

David Gardner: I'm giving you a B- for memory, which is better than my memory because yeah, you got it. It was service now for the record. But let's keep moving because the game was five to four, and stock number ten was Meta Platforms, Facebook, and it was a throwdown. Both you and Bill each came up with your best, tightest range for Meta. You wrote down $1.5-$1.8 billion, and Bill wrote down $1.53 to $1.8 billion. With Meta having a market cap, no joke here, of $1.53051 trillion. First of all, you both were so, so close. Second, you both were actually correct. It was inside your ranges. Yet, at the last second, Bill had chosen to tighten his lower range from $1.5, where yours was, to $1.53 trillion. As a consequence, he won the point. Amazingly, that put us into overtime and 11 stocks with the semifinals on the line, but we're going to talk about that in a bit. Now that I've refreshed your memory, does it all come back?

Emily Flippen: It is, and I can't believe that I'd forget such a nail-biter.

David Gardner: It was a truly fantastic game. We're going to see how this one plays out and ends, Bemily, too. But that throwdown was then Emily, and this is now. Because this is a throwdown. Stock number six is PayCom Software. Ticker symbol PAYC, founded in 1998, headquartered in Oklahoma City. PayCom provides cloud-based human resources and payroll software that allows businesses to manage their hiring, their payroll benefits, etc. It was really one of the first companies that allowed employees themselves, not just HR professionals, to enter and manage their own payroll. Now, this is throwdown time. Emily and Bill have their pencils out and will now write down their best market cap range for PayCom software. Once they share their ranges, you, our players at home, your job is just to pick the contestant that you think made the better yes. You're simply going to say, Emily or Bill. If you're right, score a point as they continue thinking, and they're writing down their market caps a bit more on how this works. If only one of them gets the market cap range. Of course, if you say that person's name, you get a point. But if both are right, the contestant with the tighter range, as happened a year ago this week, will take the point. But what if both are wrong? Well, that obviously doesn't happen. These fools are professionals. They're paid to do this. But supposing this ever should happen, maybe it happened last year at this exact same time. If they both miss, we measure proximity. Whosever nearest parameter is closest to the true market cap. I'm using my language very carefully. Bill Barker wins the point. It's the Barker protocol. We're going to mention that in a bit. We do this twice every show. Let's do it now. Stock number six is PayCom software, and I'll now turn to Emily first. Emily, what's your range?

Emily Flippen: This is one I should know better than I do, because we have this thing at The Fool called FAX coverage. It's Foolish analysts covering top stocks.

David Gardner: Good.

Emily Flippen: PayCom is under my FAX coverage. I'm very familiar with this company, and I am very unconfident in my range. I generally have an idea, but the specifics are lost on me.

David Gardner: Well, since this is a throwdown, you don't have to worry about head fake; this is just your own best show.

Emily Flippen: Which is why I'm being very honest. Love it. For all the listeners out there, so you can make your best educated guess, so you can get this point. My range is $5.3-$9.2 billion.

David Gardner: $5.3-$9.2 billion. I'm looking over it. Your blue Post-it note, Bill Barker, what do you have scratched out on it?

Bill Barker: I have 7.5-10.2.

David Gardner: 7.5-10.2 billion. players at Home again, Emily, 5.3-9.2. Bill 7.5-10.2. Close. Interesting. For our listeners at home, you're now going to say 321, either Emily or Bill, three, two, one. You said it. PayCom software's market cap is $7.15 billion. That is outside Bill's range of 75 to 102, and inside Emily's range of 5.3-9.2; you could almost argue Bill was closer in some senses, but players at home, you needed to say Emily to get a point, which she did, indeed. Emily four Bill two. You both were just shooting right all over that.

Bill Barker: I think it has gotten Whack. Hit so badly recently. I don't know. Within the last couple of days, probably anything could have happened. I haven't checked it out lately.

David Gardner: Software companies. My brother Tom Gardner first picked this stock in 2017. It's more than doubled since then, though, it's also true that numerous Motley Fool services have repicked the stock in recent years at prices like, I don't know, $260. Today, it's closer to $130 or so. Not a great performer overall. It does have that employee self-service model, where you're actually managing your own HR and benefits payroll stuff, as opposed to going through the intermediaries of your friendly HR professional at your company. PayCom software. Well, it's Emily, four, Bill, two, after our first throwdown. Let's move on to stock number seven. Bill, last year, since we're talking about a week ago, last year, Bemily one. We went into overtime. You had just tied Emily with the epic Meta platforms pick that we just talked about. We went into overtime with stock number 11. It went to 11 that week. Emily thought it was.

Emily Flippen: Salesforce.

David Gardner: But it was indeed service now, which is the same industry in sibilant. It's got a similar sound, but it was service now, and overtime is always a throwdown. With stock number 11, both you and Emily picked ranges dramatically lower than service now. I'm going to say its actual market cap was like 168 billion, and you both had ranges $100 billion below that. Yet, because the top of Emily's range was closer to 168 billion than the top of years, Bill, she won the semifinals, went on to beat Andy Cross the following week for the world championship. She is our decorated March Market Cap Madness reigning world champion. yet. In the moment we revealed ServiceNow's market cap, you questioned the ruling. Emily's higher-end parameter was, in fact, closer to ServiceNow's real market cap.

Bill Barker: But my midpoint was closer.

David Gardner: That's right. You said the mean, the median, the midpoint of my range was actually closer to that than Emily's mean. You challenged it, and that brought about a critical ruling where we reasserted live in that game and have played this way ever since, and really, we did play it that way before that whosever nearest parameter lands closest to the actual market cap takes the point. We've gone on to call that the Barker protocol. You have now been immortalized based on that moment from BEMILY 1.

Bill Barker: It's that thing that I'll probably be remembered for at the end. Don't know what else is going to hit the first paragraph of my Obit, but I'm hoping it's probably that.

David Gardner: I'll just add a side note. You were an excellent sport about it. You showed your honor, my friend, which is more important than briefly winning or losing.

Bill Barker: I went home and cried about it.

David Gardner: Stock number 7. Let me ask you quickly, Bill, when you vacation with the Barkers these days, you're in another city, foreign country. Let's say, for an extended stay, do you always choose a hotel, or do you sometimes wind up staying in someone else's apartment, complete with their spice rack, their board games, a three-page set of instructions about the thermostat, and very strong opinions about recycling.

Bill Barker: I have done that. I'm much more frequently in a hotel, but I've done Airbnb if that's where we're going.

David Gardner: That is where we're going. Stock number 7 is Airbnb. We talked about the Barker protocol. We've gone deep on what happened a year ago this week, and we should have. stock number 7 is also a throwdown. Pencils out, Fools, you know the drill. Bill and Emily will now each write down their best market cap range for Airbnb. Ticker symbol ABNB. Of course, once they reveal their ranges, players at home, you just say Bill or Emily. You already know if their ranges are correct. It's the tighter range that wins. They both miss, we invoke the Barker protocol. Whosever nearest parameter lands closest to the actual market cap takes the point. Their pencils are down. Bill, I'm going to turn back to you first. Your thoughts, Airbnb.

Bill Barker: The thoughts center around my lack of knowledge about the market cap on this one. I'm more familiar with the business and my experience.

David Gardner: Shouldn't those things be connected, Bill Barker, though? Come on.

Bill Barker: They should be. For a moment like this, you really wish they were more connected. But I have written down with less confidence about this than almost anything else we've gone into, 40-70 billion.

David Gardner: Forty billion to 70 billion. Before I ask you, your range written down on your blue posted note, Emily, are you an Airbnb person, either a guest or a host?

Emily Flippen: I am not a host, but I am a frequent guest of Airbnbs, and while I understand the complaints that come with the experience of picky Airbnb hosts, I will say, I think the benefits, oftentimes for me, outweigh those costs.

David Gardner: Clearly, I think there is a little bit of a generation gap here, possibly. Bill and I are somewhere close to the age of 60, in my case, precariously close, just weeks away. Bill.

Bill Barker: Well past it, I think.

David Gardner: Are you a little Emily, roughly closer to.

Emily Flippen: Half that?

David Gardner: Half that. I would say, take it all in all, I think Airbnb is probably used by people who are more like Emily's age more frequently than people who are like Bill's and my age.

Emily Flippen: That's fair. Honestly, as I've gotten older, I will say the predictability of a hotel is nice. On the Stock Advisor team, we have Airbnb on the scorecard. We also have Marriott on the scorecard. I will say this leads to pretty hefty debates on the Stock Advisor team, because if I'm not mistaken, Marriott over the last five years has outperformed Airbnb. When I think about the market cap of Airbnb, the thing that I remember most is Toby Bordelon constantly telling us that Airbnb is smaller and underperforming when compared to Marriott. I thought I gave a pretty wide range. It's not quite as wide as Bill's, but now I'm worried based off Bill's range that I've gone too large here.

David Gardner: What is your range?

Emily Flippen: My range is 59-79 billion.

David Gardner: Fifty-nine to 79 billion. Players at home. Bill was 40-70. Emily was 59-79. Are you going to say Bill or are you going to say Emily? Say it. If you said, Emily, give yourself a plus one because you were both a little bit underneath, pretty close, though, $81.31 billion. Since Emily's nearest parameter was closest to the actual market cap, she had a high of 79. Emily, you get a plus one, creating a strong position after seven stocks. Emily five, Bill two. Emily, how confident were you as you wrote down that market cap? Toby Bordelon, by the way, longtime Fool analyst and friend of Asal. Great community member who turned into a full-time employee at The Fool. He's a pretty bright guy.

Emily Flippen: To be honest, I thought it was in the '60s. I felt fairly confident in the '60s. I'm pretty surprised it's already up in the '80s. Now I'm wondering if it actually is larger than Marriott. I hope I haven't just misled our listeners.

David Gardner: Through the miracle of the Internet, I'm the only one with access to it, since you both are essentially in soundproof phoneless chambers in order to play this game. I can tell you I need to look it up myself. Marriott is 86.63 billion, $5 billion more than Airbnb. But it's almost like, let's not pick nits here, five billion here, five billion there. These companies are almost the exact same size. Interesting to think about. Before we move on to stock number 8, just a couple of fun facts about Airbnb. First of all, the company started in 2007 when founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia rented out their air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment. This is one of those iconic garage stories that wasn't actually a garage. But there was a design conference, and hotels were sold out. They called it air, bed, and breakfast that eventually became Airbnb. But one other fun fact, celebrated New York Times best-selling author Daniel Pink once revealed right here on Rule Breaker Investing that he got a note back in the day from a fan of one of his books. Maybe it was Dan's book, a whole new Mind, back in 2005, or maybe Drive. Anyway, the young man said, hi, Dan, big fan. I wanted to run an idea by you to see what you think. The idea is a new business around people letting out their houses or apartments as a compelling alternative to paying for expensive hotels. Dan said, you mean you think people will open up their own homes to strangers at scale, as a business? Dan told him, probably not. Thinking no, and his big fan was, of course, Brian Chesky. The rest of his history. Dan ended up not being a founding venture capitalist in Airbnb the ones that got away. On to stock number eight, turning back to Emily, Emily, when people talk about semiconductor manufacturing, what country comes to mind first?

Emily Flippen: Probably Taiwan for Taiwan Semi, the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, if I'm not mistaken.

David Gardner: Are these conversations you have at Happy Hour talking to Taiwan Semi?

Emily Flippen: Not if I can avoid it.

David Gardner: When the conversation does turn, let's say, over a cocktail to chip manufacturing, we tend to think about the big global hubs, Taiwan, maybe South Korea, where massive fabrication plants produce chips for much of our world's electronics. But there's also a smaller group of companies trying to build specialized semiconductor manufacturing capacity right here in the good old US of A. Emily, your head is in your hands at this point. Why?

Emily Flippen: I'm familiar with Taiwan Semi, ASML, Lam Research, maybe.

David Gardner: The bigger dogs.

Emily Flippen: The bigger dogs. I don't think I could name you a single small semiconductor company, which is embarrassing in the world of AI. Everybody and their grandmother is trying to get in the space.

David Gardner: It's true. We only have so much time to learn so much about the world. This may have skipped your focus. It has mine, too, Emily. Not only are you going to need to name the company. You don't have to do that, but you're going to need to know the market cap for stock number 8, Skywater Technology, ticker symbol SKYT. It's based in Minnesota, Skywater operates a U.S. semiconductor foundry that manufactures custom chips for aerospace, defense, and other specialized applications. Fun fact here. Sure, I'll give a little bit of spoiler, a little bit of help to my players, players at home too. Skywater runs the former Cypress Semiconductor fabrication facility in Bloomington, Minnesota, one of the few remaining operational semiconductor fabs in our American Midwest. enough prelude. Let's cut right to the chase, Emily Flippen, what is your stated market cap range for Skywater Technology, ticker symbol SKYT?

Emily Flippen: I'm not going to give Bill any more hinge than I already have with my face, and I'm going to go ahead and give you a range of 15-40 billion.

David Gardner: Fifteen billion to $40 billion. Bill Barker, have you ever been to Bloomington, Minnesota?

Bill Barker: Is the Mall of America in Bloomington?

David Gardner: That's a good question. I have to admit I'm a little ignorant on that. I do remember that Bloomington Minnesota, is where the Minnesota Twins formally played their baseball games before present-day Target Field, before the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, they played in Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minnesota. As a little kid, cheering on my twins from Washington, D.C., Bloomington had this magical allure, that name, but I have to admit I have been to the Mall of America once. It's in Minnesota.

Bill Barker: It's not too far outside Minneapolis.

David Gardner: Have you been to the Mall of America, Bill?

Bill Barker: I have with your brother.

David Gardner: Nice. Did your Apple Pay for something with your phone, or was that a long time ago?

Bill Barker: Way before that.

David Gardner: Emily said $15 billion to $40 billion, Bill, no pressure. You're down five to two, and there are three stocks left. Do you want to agree or disagree with Emily's range of 15-40 billion?

Bill Barker: I feel like the most intelligent thing I could do is to put myself out of my own misery here.

David Gardner: You're going to fall on your sword right in the middle of the market cap game soup.

Bill Barker: I'm saying that would be the best thing to do. Not something that I can purposefully execute because I really have no idea. It's a coin flip one way or the other. But Emily is good enough at this that I'm going to agree with her as having a superior guessing power, because I think she's guessing, despite the fact that I've never heard of this company.

David Gardner: Pretty wide range, too.

Bill Barker: But the Cypress was a thing, and the aerospace is a thing, and that leads me to believe that may have gotten up to 15 billion, and only because of that.

David Gardner: Players at home, Bill said, agree. What do you do? You're playing along with us. Emily has five. Bill has two. What do you have? If you said you disagree, give yourself a plus one, which means Emily advances to next week's World Finals, because the right move here was to disagree. Skywater technology, guys, not exactly a household brand. An upstart company, $1.4 billion tiny.

Emily Flippen: It has a whole facility, and it's only a $1 billion business.

David Gardner: I admit I've not looked at this stock myself. I'm happy to say the Motley Fool's Quantum Leap service picked this stock Thanksgiving. Just less than four months ago, it was at $14.78. Today, it's doubled. The company, with its $1.4 billion market cap, was a micro cap when Quantum Leap pointed at it, and it's doubled in the last four months. I don't know what's going to do going forward. I haven't looked carefully at this company. I don't know whether there are other Bloomingtons in its future, but this is a very small company. I hadn't heard of it, either. Maybe that's a little clue unto itself. Bill, I'm sorry to say that we won't go to overtime for BEMILY 2.

Bill Barker: Not even close.

David Gardner: But you still have an opportunity to make this memorable to honor the pedigree of the series.

Bill Barker: It doesn't feel like I'm going to achieve that today, but you're right. I do have the opportunity.

David Gardner: Let's move on. We are playing for each other, but we're mainly playing for you, our dear listeners. keep scoring along with us as we hit stock number 9, turning back to Bill. Bill, have you ever watched a stock sit there, year after year, just doing almost nothing?

Bill Barker: I suppose I have, yes. I've done that.

David Gardner: Any come to mind?

Bill Barker: They slip my memory right now.

David Gardner: Because they're so boring when they don't do anything for a decade. Some stocks just will stay within a trading range and then just stay there for a decade plus. Then, suddenly, almost out of nowhere, they might wake up and triple. Stock number 9 is one such stock, AECOM. Ticker symbol ACM. I see both Bill's and Emily's eyes widening in ways that suggest they don't know much about this company, but that's part of what makes the Market Cap game show fun. Am I right? AECOM is a global infrastructure engineering and consulting firm. It helps design and manage projects ranging from highways and bridges to airports, water systems. It's the company where you're driving over their bridges, you're walking through their airport terminals, passing that massive construction site on the other side of your home city. You have no idea, they're the engineering firm that designed the thing. A fun fact here, I needed to look this one up, so it made it fun for me. The company's name. It's spelled A-E-C-O-M. I was looking at it, going, I don't know the company. How do you pronounce that? It's incredibly difficult to puzzle out on your own. Is it AECOM? I remember Egean. Greek AE Is it AECOM or no, no, as it turns out, it's just AECOM. Bill Barker, what is your stated market cap range for AECOM, ticker symbol ACM? I got to say that if that was what you came up with to make this fun, [LAUGHTER], probably achieved more fun than I'm going to provide on it. But I'm just going to go as bland as possible on this guess. Emily is not looking like she knows this company either, by the way.

Emily Flippen: There's very little pressure either way at this point. [LAUGHTER] I'm not even sure what pride is at stake. Just the blind trying to either lead or trick the blind on this one.

David Gardner: There you go. Doesn't seem right.

Bill Barker: Five to 10 billion.

David Gardner: Five billion to 10 billion. Emily, have you seen this company's name before, and did you instantly know how to pronounce it?

Emily Flippen: I've seen the company's name; never in my life have I tried to pronounce it or really even thought about trying to pronounce it. It's one of those I looked at and looked past.

David Gardner: AECOM.

Emily Flippen: AECOM.

David Gardner: I personally would rebrand if I were them. I think you want people to be able to say your name easily without scratching their head. But anyway, Bill said in his own words, a rather bland selection, five billion to 10 billion. Emily, you've already won this game, but you have an opportunity possibly to achieve a blowout. This could be a very memorable game. Rarely have we seen an eight-to-two game? Not throwing any shade at Bill Barker.

Bill Barker: Doesn't feel that way at the moment.

David Gardner: Emily doesn't look like she [OVERLAPPING].

Bill Barker: Why not kick him when he's down for the entertainment of people somewhere?

David Gardner: I don't see a killer instinct glint in Emily's eye for this particular stock. We'll see, though. Emily, players at home, do you want to agree with Bill's five to ten or disagree?

Emily Flippen: The closest comparable I have is a company called Stantech, the ticker is STN. It was a recent Stock Advisor recommendation, actually, and it's a Canadian engineering consulting company. I know the market cap of that because it was so recent, and I think it's somewhere around 10 billion. But I also know that this company, Stantech unusual in the consulting engineering space, does not own the projects. It's just doing design-based consulting work. Most of their competitors own the projects. It's lower margin work, higher risk, but results in typically higher revenues, higher earnings in totality. I'm thinking to myself, if they're a competitor, I'm not even positive they are, they'd probably be larger than $10 billion. I'm going to disagree.

David Gardner: Emily has disagreed. What do you do at home? You did that. If you did disagree, give yourself a plus one because Bill's guess was pretty good, but it was just outside the range. AECOM's market cap 11.97 billion, basically $12 billion, just a little bit above Bill's top end of his range. Therefore, disagreeing was the right move.

Bill Barker: I'm just happy not to be off by a magnitude of three or four something.

David Gardner: Like 100 billion [OVERLAPPING].

Emily Flippen: I thought that was off. Yeah.

Bill Barker: It was a perfectly responsible guess. As it turns out, I could have been off by tens of billions.

David Gardner: Part of the reason that none of us really knows this company that well is because the stock hovered around $30 a share. For more than a decade, no joke. Throughout the teens, the 2000 teens, but all of a sudden it woke up in 2020, and it's more than tripled. AECOM traces its roots to 1910, when engineer Arthur G. McKee founded a small engineering firm in Cleveland that eventually became part of the modern company today through mergers and acquisitions. It was over 100 years ago. Today, the company operates in more than 150 countries, doing a lot of stuff for the Olympics, by the way, like the London 2012 Olympics, Transportation Systems for events behind a lot of that design and design thinking. That's AECOM. Emily seven, Bill two. One thing I always like to say to prop up my players who are behind Bill is people tend just to remember whatever happens at the end. you have an opportunity here to cement confidence in the Barker brand and extra love of the Barker protocol among untold thousands, based on what happens on this stock number ten alone.

Bill Barker: Are you saying, 'cause I think you are, that this is like any playground basketball game, which is like, next one wins. [LAUGHTER] Whoever scores the last point wins. That's how you have or nothing. Wrap up some of these kinds of contests. I feel that's what you said.

David Gardner: If Emily agrees to that, yes. She did say double or nothing, so we might give you an honorary extra point were you to get this but I'm not sure you'd win.

Bill Barker: I get this, I can get all the way to four. Let's turn to Emily for stock number ten. Emily, when you're thinking about dinner these days, it's been a long day. There's nothing in the fridge. Do you default, maybe to cooking something simple? Or do you reach for one of the delivery apps?

Emily Flippen: It's actually really funny you ask, because right now, I've been getting Hello Fresh deliveries. Now, I didn't order it.

David Gardner: Was that Hello Fresh or Hella Fresh?

Emily Flippen: It has not necessarily been hella fresh, unfortunately. There's been a couple of produce stunts. The experience has been good, but my sister sent them to me. She was getting some credit card rewards, and she said, I can't use this, so go for it. I actually have a Hello Fresh box in my house. She lives in London. They don't deliver, and I guess she needed some rewards points, and I was the beneficiary of said points.

David Gardner: The way people get meals has really changed dramatically just in the last 10 years, I would say, wouldn't you?

Emily Flippen: Certainly.

David Gardner: Crazy. Instead of calling the restaurant down the street, we now just scroll through dozens of options on our phones or have a well-meaning sister who helps us across the pond. But in some parts of the world, the apps that you're using to order food, they don't stop at food. They're also delivering groceries. They're giving you rides, even handling digital payments to the conversation we had earlier with Bill, digital payer, supreme. All, by the way, from that same screen, that same app on your phone. Stock number ten is Grab Holdings Limited. Ticker symbol, this is a good one GRAB. Grab operates a super app across Southeast Asia. It combines ride-hailing, food delivery, digital payments into a single platform used by millions of people every day. It's the kind of company that came public, this is a little bit of a spoiler here, with enormous excitement and a huge addressable market story. Then, we'll talk about that in a minute. Emily Flippen, what is your stated market cap range for Grab Holdings Limited, ticker symbol GRAB?

Emily Flippen: I love this company. I am one of those investors who thinks that the market has grossly misunderstood Grab Holdings, and I view Grab Holdings today like Uber when it first went public, because if anybody remembers Uber went public, giving a lot of discounts to incentivize writers and adoption, and there was a big discount on whether or not this company would ever drive profitability. I think Grab not only has the potential to drive Uber levels of profitability, both Uber and Uber. But a grim shot. But also has a lot more upside. I know that it's Market Cap today, in my opinion is really undervaluing that optionality. Now, I am not overly confident about the exact specifications.

David Gardner: That's the game we're playing, unfortunately.

Emily Flippen: I know.

David Gardner: Although people do love hearing both of your opinions and analysis of a lot of the stocks that we're talking about, or in some cases, encountering for the very first time. Emily, what are you thinking here? Market cap range Grab.

Bill Barker: The risk of discounting all of my great Grab analysis with a market cap that is incredibly off base here, I'm going to give you a range of 15 to $20 billion.

David Gardner: 15 billion to $20 billion. Bill, do you regularly order stuff to have delivered at your house to eat at night, like I do?

Bill Barker: More and more frequently, yeah.

David Gardner: Yeah.

Bill Barker: I can only imagine that Emily knows exactly what she's dealing with here, as has been the case throughout. The smartest thing to do would be to agree with it, and it doesn't really matter whether I'm a smart head anymore on this one or not.

David Gardner: But we talked about this. It does matter. Everything matters, Bill Barker.

Bill Barker: No, you can imagine, as I said, the crying last time. This time, with the beat down that I've taken, it's just going to be even worse. I'm going to agree because she's been on target. I think she'd rather get it right than trick me.

David Gardner: Bill Barker is a learning machine. He said he's now observed Emily long enough through this show that he feels confident when she says a range that she's right. Player at home, what do you say, 15 to 20 billion inside or outside that range? Then, Bill has been getting smarter, and Emily is pretty smart. 16.05 billion. Yes, solidly within Emily's range. Bill, you get the plus one with a shadow. Plus one whispered.

Emily Flippen: That was the double-or-nothing run.

David Gardner: Yes.

Bill Barker: Plus two for me, minus two for Emily. Something like that?

Emily Flippen: Sounds fair.

David Gardner: Yeah. Emily still had seven, and she wins.

Emily Flippen: It's five to four. We'll all remember it as five to four that way. If you want, if you like.

David Gardner: I'm glad we ended on this one, Emily. This is a company that is really interesting. As Americans, I have no opportunity to use Grab. I haven't really studied this stock much, but the share price today does sit in the low single digits, by the way, which is a reminder that price per share doesn't really matter much. That's why we're about market caps. The stock is at $3.95 with a market cap of over $16 billion.

Emily Flippen: If I can explain some of that. Uber tried to make their business work in Southeast Asia, where Grab operates, and found the environment so challenging that instead of trying to make it work, they just sold their position to Grab. They have an ownership stake in the business. The varying countries with all their different legal regulations, especially with the financing side of Grab's business, the mote that they're developing there, I think, is just something that's going to be unreplicable, for lack of a better word here, which over the course, I expect over the next decade, let's say, give myself a long time horizon. Hopefully, will wear out. I don't expect for this to be a $16 billion company forever.

David Gardner: Came public in December 2021 through the largest SPAC merger in history at the time, it combined with Altimeter Growth Company and debuted on the NASDAQ at a valuation of roughly $40 billion, saw that huge total addressable market. Lots of stuff was pumped up in 2021. Like a lot of stuff that was pumped up during COVID, this company now sits at less than half the market cap at which it peaked in 2021. It will be an interesting one to continue to follow. Well, thank you both. The final accounting is then this. Emily seven, Bill three. But Emily and Bill and I know that we're not playing this game for each other. We're playing for you. How did you score at home? Dear fellow Fool, we hope that you outscored all of us. The purpose of the Market Cap Game Show is to make more popular. I'm never going to say as popular as Survivor, but to make more popular market caps, the real value of stocks on the market that most people don't understand. Except that you do understand because you just listened to us for an hour, and I hope you scored at least a few points this week and maybe beat one or both of our competitors. Emily and Bill, you've both distinguished yourselves and helped make the world a bit smarter, happier, and richer. Emily, we will see you next week. Next week is our annual March Market Cap Madness World Championship, where Emily Flippen will be taking on Cinderella, Lauren Hurst. But for now, a last line from you, Bill.

Emily Flippen: After the beating I took, I'm going to have to make sure, for the first time in what I think is a quarter century, watch Survivor.

David Gardner: Nice. I still have never watched this show. I have so many friends who love it, and they're so excited that I know Emily. That's so much fun, and Season 50 did just tip off last month. Thank you, Bill, for that. Emily, last line from you.

Emily Flippen: I had a nice little line prepared about how great it is to have the opportunity to talk about market caps here because when I do this in my regular life, it's just concerning. [LAUGHTER] Here, it gets me accolades. But instead, I'm going to use my line to please beg Bill and beg the listeners to not watch Survivor. If you haven't already started, don't pick it up right now. Spare me.

David Gardner: You're definitely not supposed to say that as a prominent Survivor celebrity who is beloved by the teams' players that she's playing for.

Emily Flippen: I like to keep my professional life and can we call that my personal life? [LAUGHTER] Reality TV life separate?

Bill Barker: Is this covered now in the prediction markets?

Emily Flippen: It is, actually, yes, you can.

Bill Barker: How are you doing?

Emily Flippen: [LAUGHTER] I will say, my ethics prevent me from touching that with [OVERLAPPING].

Bill Barker: Do they prevent you from observing what the prediction market is?

Emily Flippen: I do watch it with a skeptical eye.

Bill Barker: But you are aware of what the prediction markets say, and how are you doing in the prediction markets if you can say that?

Emily Flippen: I will leave the curious guess to look it up himself.

Bill Barker: Anybody can check that out themselves.

David Gardner: That's the thing. Look it up. In the meantime, looking forward to next week with Emily and Lauren, to you, we say simply thanks, and Fool on.

Emily Flippen: As always, people on this program may have interest in the stocks they talk about, and The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. Learn more about rulebreakerinvesting@rbi.fool.com. [MUSIC]

Bill Barker has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. David Gardner has positions in Alphabet, Apple, PayPal, and Toast. Emily Flippen, CFA has positions in Adyen, Airbnb, Block, Cboe Global Markets, and PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Adyen, Aecom, Airbnb, Alphabet, Apple, Block, Boeing, Grab, Lam Research, MSCI, Mitsubishi Electric, PayPal, Paycom Software, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SkyWater Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Toast, TransDigm Group, Uber Technologies, and Wix.com and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Cboe Global Markets, Marriott International, Nintendo, and Stantec and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.