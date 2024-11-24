Ruixin International’s Efforts to Resume Trading on HKEX

Ruixin International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0724) has released an update.
Ruixin International Holdings Ltd. is actively working to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a suspension due to delayed financial results. The company is in the process of appointing new auditors and engaging with its major shareholders to address funding needs and business plans. If the issues are not resolved by March 2026, the company risks delisting.
