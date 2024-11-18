Ruisen Life Service Faces Trading Suspension Challenges

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. (HK:1922) has released an update.

Ruisen Life Service Co., Limited faces continued suspension of its stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to unresolved issues, including delayed financial reporting and concerns over management integrity. The company has received guidance on resuming trading, which involves addressing these issues and complying with listing rules before the deadline in February 2026. Failure to meet these requirements could lead to the cancellation of its listing.

