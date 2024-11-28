News & Insights

Stocks

Ruifeng Power Group Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

November 28, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2025) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, with KPMG resigning due to a fee disagreement and Forvis Mazars CPA Limited stepping in as the new auditor. This transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or the release of its annual results for 2024. The board expressed gratitude to KPMG for their past services and highlighted Forvis Mazars’ independence and extensive industry experience as reasons for their appointment.

For further insights into HK:2025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.