Ruifeng Power Group Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2025) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, with KPMG resigning due to a fee disagreement and Forvis Mazars CPA Limited stepping in as the new auditor. This transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or the release of its annual results for 2024. The board expressed gratitude to KPMG for their past services and highlighted Forvis Mazars’ independence and extensive industry experience as reasons for their appointment.

For further insights into HK:2025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.