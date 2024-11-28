Ruifeng Power Group Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2025) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, with KPMG resigning due to a fee disagreement and Forvis Mazars CPA Limited stepping in as the new auditor. This transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or the release of its annual results for 2024. The board expressed gratitude to KPMG for their past services and highlighted Forvis Mazars’ independence and extensive industry experience as reasons for their appointment.
For further insights into HK:2025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
- Musk’s Tesla Gigafactories Continue to Pollute Environment, Report Says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.