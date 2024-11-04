News & Insights

Ruicheng Media Plans Bond Offering and Rebranding

November 04, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited (HK:1640) has released an update.

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited is set to place convertible bonds worth up to HK$300,001,000, with the potential to convert into 115,385,000 new shares, marking a significant move to expand its capital base by over 17%. Concurrently, the company is planning a rebranding to Qian Xun Technology Limited, reflecting a strategic shift in its business focus.

