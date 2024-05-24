Ruicheng Media Announces Share Placement Plan

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited (HK:1640) has released an update.

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited has announced a conditional agreement to issue 80 million new shares at a discounted price of HK$0.50 each, representing approximately 16.67% of its enlarged share capital post-issue. The placement aims to raise up to HK$40 million in gross proceeds, without requiring shareholder approval due to a prior general mandate. The deal’s completion is contingent on certain conditions, including approval from the Listing Committee, and is not guaranteed.

