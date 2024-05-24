News & Insights

Stocks

Ruicheng Media Announces Share Placement Plan

May 24, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited (HK:1640) has released an update.

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited has announced a conditional agreement to issue 80 million new shares at a discounted price of HK$0.50 each, representing approximately 16.67% of its enlarged share capital post-issue. The placement aims to raise up to HK$40 million in gross proceeds, without requiring shareholder approval due to a prior general mandate. The deal’s completion is contingent on certain conditions, including approval from the Listing Committee, and is not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:1640 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.