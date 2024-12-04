Ruichang International Unveils Board Structure

Ruichang International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1334) has released an update.
Ruichang International Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their designated roles, highlighting a robust mix of executive and independent non-executive directors. The board’s structure includes key committees focused on audit, remuneration, and nomination, ensuring comprehensive governance. This strategic leadership framework aims to bolster the company’s operational and financial efficacy.
