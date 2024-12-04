Ruichang International Bolsters Board with New Appointment

Ruichang International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1334) has released an update.

Ruichang International Holdings Ltd. has appointed Mr. Shen Cheng as an independent non-executive director, effective December 4, 2024, bolstering its compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. Mr. Shen, a seasoned legal expert from AllBright Law Offices, will also serve on multiple committees within the company, including as chairman of the sanctions oversight committee. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s governance and regulatory adherence.

