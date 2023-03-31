Rugby-WRU sign new six-year deal with four professional clubs

March 31, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) signed a new six-year deal with the nation's four professional teams -- Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets -- on Friday which officials said would provide "financial predictability".

The new agreement will run until 2029, and the WRU said that salary caps would be introduced from the 2023-24 season with both "fixed" and "fixed and variable" agreements available to players.

"The new PRA (Professional Rugby Agreement) provides a financial framework which is made up of new funding from the WRU and club shareholders to create a sustainable platform for progress," a statement from WRU said.

The financial dispute dating back several months led to Wales' international players threatening to boycott the Six Nations showdown against England.

That threat was eventually averted, with Professional Rugby Board chair Malcolm Wall apologising to Welsh players for the "stress and real discomfort" caused by the contract dispute stalemate.

