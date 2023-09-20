Rugby-World Cup winner Faumuina comes into Samoa side for Pumas clash

SAINT-ETIENNE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Former All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina looks set to play his first World Cup match for Samoa against Argentina on Friday after being named on the bench for the Pool D match.

The 2015 World Cup winner was one of two former New Zealand forwards named in the matchday squad along with Steven Luatua but former All Blacks flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, who picked up an elbow knock in the 43-10 opening win over Chile, misses out.

Coach Seilala Mapusua made three changes to his starting line-up from the team that beat Chile with prop Paul Alo-Emile and Brian Alainu'uese coming into the pack and the powerful Ben Lam named on the right wing.

Co-captain Michael Alaalatoa drops to the bench as front-row finisher with Faumuina and hooker Sama Malolo, who scored two tries against Chile.

Former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano retains the number 10 jersey for the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Team: 15-Duncan Paia'aua, 14-Ben Lam, 13-Ulupano Junior Seuteni, 12-Tumua Manu, 11-Nigel Ah-Wong, 10-Christian Leali'ifano, 9-Jonathan Taumateine, 8-Steven Luatua, 7-Fritz Lee, 6-Theo McFarland, 5-Brian Alainu'uese, 4-Chris Vui (co-captain), 3-Paul Alo-Emile, 2-Seilala Lam, 1-James Lay

Replacements: 16-Sama Malolo, 17-Charlie Faumuina, 18-Michael Alaalatoa (co-captain), 19-Taleni Seu, 20-Sa Jordan Taufua, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-Alai D'Angelo Leuila, 23-Danny Toala.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)

