Rugby-Worcester Warriors Women withdraw from Premiership Rugby

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

October 17, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Worcester Warriors Women have withdrawn from this season's league and cup competitions, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Worcester's men's team entered administration in September 2022 but the women's team secured backing that allowed them to carry on playing.

Yet Cube International, the club's owners, have withdrawn their support and they will not fulfil any future fixtures, the statement said.

"It has been our privilege to support Warriors Women through the last season. Despite our best efforts we have had to make the emotionally challenging decision to withdraw from the league," Cube founder Andy Moss said.

The RFU added that Worcester's cup match against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday had been cancelled, and updates to the fixture schedule would be announced in due course.

