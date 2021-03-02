Rugby-Women's Rugby World Cup to be postponed by a year to 2022

March 2 (Reuters) - This year's women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be pushed back until next year due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

"World Rugby has made the difficult decision to recommend the postponement of Rugby World Cup 2021, scheduled to be hosted in New Zealand between 18 September-16 October, until next year," World Rugby said in a statement.

"The recommendation will be considered by the Rugby World Cup Board and World Rugby Executive Committee on 8 and 9 March respectively."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

