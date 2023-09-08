News & Insights

Rugby- With singing and pool, Fiji relax ahead of 'brutal' Wales clash

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

September 08, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters ->

By Lawrence White

BORDEAUX, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rugby players' pre-game rituals are usually a closed-door mystery for the rugby press and public alike, but reporters on Friday caught a glimpse of Fiji's relaxed approach to their crunch pool C clash against Wales.

Players including the hulking, bearded Bristol Bears back Semi Radradra played pool in shorts and t-shirts, some sporting pool triangles jauntily perched on their heads, as reporters filed past them for the team announcement press conference.

Coach Simon Raiwalui told journalists gathered in the former oil factory turned hotel in Bordeaux's docklands district where the side are based, that Fiji would nonetheless bring 'brutal' contact area physicality to the Wales game on Sunday.

The side have already won many fans' hearts after social media footage emerged of them singing in beautiful harmony on their team bus en route to Bordeaux.

Team captain Waisea Nayacalevu said the traditional communal activity is led by scrumhalf Frank Lomani but comes naturally to the whole squad.

"That's Fiji, this is who we are and how we operate," he said.

(Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.