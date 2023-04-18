Rugby-Waratahs land prop Leatigaga, lose Swinton for regular season

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - The New South Wales Waratahs boosted their front-row stocks with the acquisition of experienced Samoa prop Nephi Leatigaga on Wednesday, a day after losing flanker Lachie Swinton to suspension for the rest of the regular season.

Swinton was banned for seven weeks late on Tuesday for a reckless high tackle on Western Force flyhalf Jake Strachan in the first minute of last week's 36-16 Super Rugby Pacific victory over the Perth-based side.

The Wallabies loose forward will only play again if the Waratahs make the playoffs, which is by no means certain with only two wins from seven games and a tough trip to play the Auckland Blues coming up this weekend.

Leatigaga will be available for that match at Eden Park after signing from English club Leicester on an injury cover contract to replace Wallabies loosehead Angus Bell, who suffered a season-ending toe injury in the opening match of the season.

"He's a quality player with plenty of experience, and his size and strength will be a real asset to us," said Waratahs coach Darren Coleman.

"With Angus out injured, we needed to bring in someone who had the runs on the board to give us a stable scrum and maul, and Nephi fits the bill perfectly."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403 574 069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.