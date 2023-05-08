Rugby-Wallabies scrumhalf White to stay in Australia but heading west

SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White has signed up to stay in Australia until the end of 2025 but will be swapping Canberra for Perth after electing to play Super Rugby Pacific for Western Force from next season.

The 32-year-old, who started his career at the ACT Brumbies academy, has been first choice in the number nine shirt for Australia since returning from Europe in 2020 and was included in new coach Eddie Jones's first training squad last month.

"There's plenty to look forward to with the Rugby World Cup later this year and I've made no secret of my desire to be involved in the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025," White said in a news release.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the Brumbies and their supporters for the past four years. It's a really special club and I'll be doing everything I can to make this year a successful one.

"At the same time, the opportunity to join the Western Force is something that really appealed to me and my family and we're looking forward to getting over there next year."

Jones welcomed the re-signing of the ultra-competitive halfback.

"Nic is a world class nine and it's positive to have him re-sign with Australian Rugby," he said.

While Western Force have won only three of 10 matches this season, scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa has been one of their better performers.

Western Force coach Simon Cron said White would be key to developing him and other talented young backs at the team.

"Nic adds an enormous amount of experience," he said.

"He is a winner, he is a brilliant leader and game manager. One of the things that excited me about Nic is that he fights until the last minute.

"We have a number of emerging leaders here and the key thing for us is to give them role models to learn from, Nic will be one of these."

