Rugby-Wallabies hooker Latu to return to Waratahs on one-year deal

MELBOURNE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hooker Tolu Latu will hope to cement a place in the Wallabies squad in time for next year's World Cup in France after signing a one-year deal to return to the New South Wales Waratahs.

A one-time favourite of former Australia coach Michael Cheika, Latu is coming off a poor season with Stade Francais where he was banned for 11 weeks in April for a shocking tackle on Racing 92's Baptiste Chouzenoux.

The Tonga-born 29-year-old, who spent six seasons at the Waratahs before heading to Europe, will reunite with coach Darren Coleman after playing under him at the NSW Country Eagles in the now-defunct National Rugby Championship.

"I'm so excited to be going back to where it all started for me," Latu said in a statement.

"Sydney is, and always will be my home, and I'm so fortunate to be given the opportunity to represent the Waratahs once again."

With Australia coach Dave Rennie battling a shortage of quality hookers, Latu was recalled for his first tests in three years last year in the season-ending tour of Britain.

His tackling technique has long been a problem, however, and seen him serve a number of suspensions for high hits on opponents.

World Cup-winning former Australia hooker Phil Kearns said this year he would be a "massive risk" for Rennie's World Cup plans next year.

Coleman said Latu was not the finished product but was hopeful he would become an important part of the Waratahs set-up in Super Rugby.

"We've all seen when he's on point there are not many more damaging hookers in world rugby," he said.

"We will be working hard to iron out some of his weaknesses and I believe he'll not only get swept up in our positive team culture but add to it over time."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

