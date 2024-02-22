News & Insights

Rugby-Wallabies centre Foketi in hospital after training injury

February 22, 2024 — 01:03 am EST

Written by Nick Mulvenney for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi was taken to hospital on Thursday after injuring his neck in training in a blow to the New South Wales Waratahs on the eve of the new Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 29-year-old, who played in Australia's ill-fated campaign at last year's World Cup, received lengthy treatment by medical staff at the team's training ground before being taken to a Sydney hospital by ambulance.

"The club is awaiting the results from the scans and Foketi's family are with him in hospital," the Waratahs said in a statement.

Foketi had been named at inside centre in the Waratahs' starting side for their season-opener against the Queensland Reds at Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday.

