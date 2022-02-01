Rugby-Wales wing Adams open to centre switch against Ireland

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wing Josh Adams says he is open to a move to outside centre for injury-hit Wales in their first Six Nations clash of the season against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Coach Wayne Pivac has long touted Adams as a potential in the midfield and selected the 26-year-old in that position for the autumn international against Fiji.

He had to withdraw just before kickoff due to injury, but it is obviously something on the mind of the coaching staff, with Pivac recently repeating he felt Adams would be a good option.

"If that’s where the coaches think I’m best suited, that will be an exciting challenge for myself," Adams told reporters on Tuesday.

"I had a little cameo there against Toulouse for Cardiff. I enjoyed it. Wherever I’m needed, I’ll be more than happy, as long as I’m able to wear that red shirt."

Wales have not won in Dublin since 2015 but are the reigning Six Nations champions. Adams believes there is no reason why they can't repeat their tournament win despite their injuries.

"It was similar to last year. Not many people expected us to win the championship but we’re always the same as a group," he said.

"We’re always trying to keep it tight. We have confidence within the group here, we work extremely hard.

"It’s noticeable that the training intensity has been considerably better and more intense that what we had in the autumn."

Adams also believes this Wales group, which is missing a lot of experienced players through injury, will need to be clinical on attack to repeat last year's triumph.

"It’s frustrating sometimes when we watch games back and see opportunities we missed," he said.

"It’s so difficult to take every opportunity because defences are so good. But the more effective we can be, the more chance of winning."

(Reporting by Nick Said)

