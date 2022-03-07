Rugby-Wales warned against playing Francis in Six Nations clash with France

March 7 (Reuters) - Former Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) doctor John Fairclough urged Wales not to select Tomas Francis for their Six Nations clash against France after the prop suffered a head injury against England.

Francis suffered a blow to the head in the 20th minute of Wales' 23-19 defeat to England on Feb. 26, following which he struggled to get back on his feet and was taken off the pitch for an assessment.

He came back on a few minutes later and played until the 55th minute.

Wales assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said on Monday that Francis, along with team mates Owen Watkins and Josh Adams, who also suffered head knocks at Twickenham, had cleared concussion protocol and were fit to play against France on Friday.

"The HIA (head injury assessment) process has been in place for a long time now, and players and staff, we all abide by it," Jenkins told reporters. "We've got to back what has happened there, and if anything else comes out of it, it comes out of it.

"The player has passed all the protocols, done his gradual return to play, ticked off all his contact boxes, and he is available for selection."

Fairclough, a surgeon who was part of the WRU set up for two decades, disputed the results of the assessment, saying that allowing Francis to play could result in further damage.

"I have carefully reviewed the footage numerous times, and in my expert view, it is beyond any doubt that Tomas had suffered a brain injury," Fairclough said in a letter published on the website of Progressive Rugby, a non-profit lobby group.

"I think him playing the next game puts him at unnecessary risk of serious harm, whether that be now or in the future.

"The serious features displayed by Francis should outweigh the results of any subsequent assessment indicating that he is sufficiently recovered ... for the French game. Wales may claim that he has been 'passed fit'. For me that would be a grave mistake."

Defending champions Wales have won one of their three games in the competition, and after playing table-topping France in Cardiff they host Italy on March 19.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, ediitng by Pritha Sarkar)

