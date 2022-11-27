Rugby-Wales to review disappointing autumn campaign

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Welsh Rugby Union said on Sunday it would carry out a planned review of Wales' performance in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series after a "disappointing" tournament that included a historic loss to Georgia.

Wales faced New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in November. Wales were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand, defeated Argentina but then lost to Georgia for the first time.

Flyhalf Luka Matkava, a 21-year-old playing his second international, landed a 77th-minute penalty to earn Georgia a 13-12 victory against Wales.

"With no disrespect to Georgia, who are a growing force in the world game, this result was extremely disappointing," Wales Rugby Union CEO Steve Phillips said.

Wales ended the campaign on Saturday against Australia who recovered from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat Wales 39-34.

"We were anticipating a significant improvement against Australia and there was an obvious positive reaction but, again, we are of course disappointed not to have won that game," Phillips said.

"We will now review the Autumn Nation Series campaign in its entirety and in detail, as we always do."

The union will act on the outcome of the review as it works towards next years's Six Nations competition and the Rugby World Cup, as well as seeking longer term success, it said.

Wales have nine defeats in 12 tests this year with the 2023 Six Nations Championship to be arranged in early February.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.