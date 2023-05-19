Rugby-Wales stalwarts Tipuric and Jones announce international retirements

adds Alun Wyn Jones retirement

May 19 (Reuters) - Wales stalwarts Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones have announced their retirement from international rugby with immediate effect months before the World Cup in France, with the latter revealing his decision came after discussions with coach Warren Gatland.

Lock Jones, 37, is the most capped player in test rugby with 158 appearances for Wales and 12 in the colours of the British & Irish Lions.

He had looked set for a fifth World Cup this year having overcome repeated shoulder injuries in recent seasons, but said on Friday in a statement that he had made the decision after "ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the Welsh Rugby Union".

"After 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats," Jones said.

"The opportunity to be professional in the sport I love was a dream come true, and to represent my home region, the Ospreys, and clubs within the region, namely Mumbles and particularly Bonymaen who guided me in my favourite years, was beyond special and something for which I am hugely grateful."

Jones won five Six Nations titles with Wales, including three Grand Slams, and went on four tours with the Lions.

Flanker Tipuric, 33, captained Wales in the autumn internationals late last year and has 93 caps since making his debut in 2011 plus one appearance for the British & Irish Lions.

He was expected to be a key figure for Gatland in France, though he has also battled with injury in recent seasons, including missing the entire 2021-22 campaign.

"During the off season I've had time to reflect on my playing career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby," Tipuric said in a statement.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

Tipuric was a central figure when Wales reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The announcements on Friday come a week before a 54-player extended Wales squad will meet up for a pre-World Cup training camp.

Both Jones and Tipuric had been named in that selection by Gatland.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)

