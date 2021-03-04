Rugby-Wales lose scrumhalf Hardy for Italy Six Nations clash

March 4 (Reuters) - Wales scrumhalf Kieran Hardy has been ruled out of their Six Nations clash with Italy on March 13 as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday's 40-24 win over England.

Hardy scored a fine solo try with a quick ‘tap-and-go’ from a penalty that caught the English side unawares, but he limped out shortly afterwards to be replaced by Gareth Davies.

Wales are hoping to have Tomos Williams fit to face Italy after he suffered a hamstring injury against Ireland in the opening game of the competition.

Coach Wayne Pivac has also released loose-forward Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) and centre Owen Watkin (Ospreys) for club action this weekend, but they will link back up with the squad on Monday, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Wales have victories over Ireland, Scotland and England to head the Six Nations table with 14 points after three rounds. After meeting Italy they will play unbeaten France, who are second with nine points from two matches, on March 20.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

