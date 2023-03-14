Rugby-Wales lose fullback Williams for French test

March 14, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Wales will be without fullback Liam Williams for Saturday’s final Six Nations fixture in France, meaning wing Louis Rees-Zammit could move into the number 15 jersey.

Williams injured his shoulder in the 29-17 victory in Italy this past weekend and has been released from the squad.

His most obvious replacement would be the experienced Leigh Halfpenny, but the latter was not considered for the Italy game and would be a gamble having suffered repeated injury set-backs in recent years.

Coach Warren Gatland had spoken previously in the Six Nations campaign about the potential of Rees-Zammit at fullback and he may well give him a run.

Hooker Scott Baldwin sustained a pec injury late in Rome and has also been released from the squad, while there is no place for loose-forward Christ Tshiunza in the 32-player selection.

