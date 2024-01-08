News & Insights

Rugby-Wales great JPR Williams dies aged 74

January 08, 2024 — 04:23 pm EST

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Former Wales and British Lions full-back JPR Williams has died aged 74, Premier Division club Bridgend Ravens said on Monday.

Williams, who was part of the golden era of Welsh rugby in the 1970s, captained Wales and Bridgend.

"Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams," the club said on social media platform X.

"One of Bridgend's most decorated players and an icon of World rugby, JPR served the club most recently as Club President."

Williams won 55 caps for his country and represented the British & Irish Lions on eight occasions on two successful tours -- to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in South Africa.

