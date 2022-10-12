World Markets

Rugby-Vunipola available for England internationals after RFU hands prop three-week ban

Rohith Nair Reuters
Mako Vunipola will be available for England's November internationals after the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday handed him a three-week ban, which could be reduced to two, for a red card in the Premiership over the weekend.

The Saracens prop was sent off for using his shoulder in a ruck in their win over Newcastle Falcons -- the first red card of his career -- and was charged with dangerous play. His case was heard on Tuesday by an independent disciplinary panel.

The RFU said his three-week ban may be reduced to two weeks if he completed the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Saracens' win ensured their perfect record remained intact but the Premiership table toppers will not have Vunipola for their match against Bath (Oct. 15) and the Premiership Cup game against London Irish (Oct. 17).

Vunipola will be available for the Premiership game against second-placed Exeter Chiefs on Oct. 22 if he completes the CIP.

England begin their autumn internationals campaign on Nov. 6 against Argentina at Twickenham Stadium.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Pritha Sarkar)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

