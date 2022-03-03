Rugby-Villiere returns for France ahead of Wales Six Nations game

Adds Thomas withdrawal

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Winger Gabin Villiere and uncapped utility back Aymeric Luc have been called into the France squad for their Six Nations match against Wales on March 11, with flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert among the 42 players named.

Coach Fabien Galthie is able to call on Villiere after he missed the commanding 36-17 victory over Scotland with a facial injury sustained in the win over Ireland on Feb. 12.

Galthie also handed a recall to winger Teddy Thomas, but the latter was later ruled out and replaced by Luc, who can play at fullback or on the wing and is a team mate of Villiere at Toulon.

Jalibert has not featured in the tournament but is fit again after thigh problems and will turn out for Union Bordeaux-Begles against Pau in the Top 14 this weekend. Thomas has recently returned from a leg injury.

France are the only unbeaten side in the Six Nations as they head to Cardiff, with the potential for a tournament decider against England in Paris on March 19 if the latter defeat Ireland at Twickenham.

France squad:

Hookers: Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse).

Props: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Sipili Falatea (ASM Clermont), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Jerome Rey (Lyon).

Locks: Thomas Jolmes (Union. Bordeaux-Begles) Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier).

Loose-forwards: Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Jordan Joseph (Pau), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles).

Scrumhalves: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles).

Flyhalves: Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse).

Centers: Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Jules Favre (La Rochelle), Gael Fickou (Racing), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing).

Wingers: Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Aymeric Luc (Toulon), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Gabin Villiere (Toulon).

Fullbacks: Brice Dulin (La Rochelle), Melvyn Jaminet (Perpignan), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ed Osmond)

